Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, pledges full support of today's announcement by the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) issuing a set of minimum standards governing the procedures for the collection of sporting event data for betting.

Stats Perform today announced it would immediately apply to the IBIA's independent audit process led by eCogra to achieve the Data Standards Kitemark and demonstrate that it meets and goes beyond those standards in its betting data operations. As an Affiliate Member of the IBIA and the premium supplier of betting and performance data to the sports and betting industries, Stats Perform has consistently advocated for best practice standards when it comes to the event data that drives betting markets.

The announcements follow the launch of a project by the IBIA in May to create a set of standards to help protect the integrity of sport, its data, and the betting markets powered by that data. As the first private entity to endorse the project, Stats Perform looks forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the IBIA and its members to promote the minimum standards and to lead the way in the quality and integrity of its own data supply chain.

Andrew Ashenden, Chief Betting Officer at Stats Perform, said: "Implemented and monitored effectively, a global set of standards would contribute positively across the sports and betting industries from an integrity perspective. At Stats Perform, we have a longstanding programme of investment in maintaining the strongest quality assurance and integrity processes across our data supply chain. We look forward to working with the IBIA on best practices going forward and to demonstrate through the independent audit process how Stats Perform is going the extra mile to ensure the reliability and credibility of its data."

Jake Marsh, Global Head of Integrity at Stats Perform, said: "Data is an incredibly important part of the sports integrity ecosystem. At Stats Perform robust data quality and integrity is the fundamental priority and this is reflected in the investment in our data supply chain and in our consistent public advocacy for best practice standards in this sector. Our approach to data incorporates close collaboration with the sports and betting industries and we look forward to working with the IBIA and other stakeholders on best practices to help protect the future of integrity in sport and betting."

The IBIA data standards document is available here.

