WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

ROBIN WATSON

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849

b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST LTIP AND BONUS PLAN SHARE OPTIONSNET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 28,907 options exercised £2.16 13,905 options sold

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume



- Price 28,907 options exercised



13,905 options sold at £2.16



e) Date of the transaction 2020-10-27