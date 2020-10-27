The ASSEMBLY Show: Thousands of Manufacturing Professionals Attend Opening Day of The Virtual Assembly Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / The Virtual ASSEMBLY Show opened today with thousands of manufacturing engineers, managers, designers and executives interested in assembly technology equipment and products. The event kicked off with 21 Learning Theaters, 89 exhibiting companies and a dynamic workshop on Design for Manufacture and Assembly. The trade show and conference is taking place virtually today and tomorrow and the virtual platform can be accessed at www.theassemblyshow.com.

"We had great interest in our virtual offerings leading into this week's event with over 2,500 manufacturing engineers and suppliers registering to attend to take advantage of the education, exhibits and networking," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher of ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of The ASSEMBLY Show. "While we cannot be together in person this week, we are pleased we are able to connect professionals in the industry in a safe and easy way as we gather virtually. We have another great day of events scheduled for tomorrow, and all of today's education will be available on-demand."

The first morning of the virtual event kicked off with 21 sponsor-produced sessions made available in the Learning Theater. The presentations cover various topics and demonstrate expertise on the latest technological advances in assembly from companies including Aegis Software, Atlas Copco, Balluff Inc., Bosch Rexroth, DEPRAG Inc., Dorner Manufacturing Corp., EPSON Robots, INFICON Inc., Kistler Instrument Corp., LACO Technologies, Nordson Corporation, ROSTI, Scout Systems, Specialty Coating Systems, Sturtevant Richmont, Tutelar Technologies, Ubisense, Universal Robots, VKS, and Zeltwanger Leak Testing & Automation.

Nearly 150 virtual attendees registered for the three-hour workshop on Design for Manufacture & Assembly sponsored by A. Raymond Tinnerman Industrial, Dorner, Dukane and Scheugenpflug. Akash Agarwal and Steve Venditti from Datum 3D provided an overview to kick off the session. Mark Bruzynzki of Arthur G. Russell Co. spoke about design for automated assembly; Vikram Bhargava from the Society of Plastic Engineers discussed robot plastic product design; and Bill Devenish from the Devenish Group Inc., addressed design for value. Following the presentation John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief of Assembly Magazine led an interactive Q&A session with the speakers as they answered specific ways manufacturers can lower their costs through good design and what features make a product easier and more cost efficient to assemble.

Through the virtual platform, assembly manufacturing professionals have access to interactive exhibits from leading assembly companies, including Gold Sponsor Promess and Silver Sponsors ASG, Schmidt Technology, Schunk, Sick Sensor Intelligence, Universal Robots and VKS. Virtual exhibits feature video demonstrations, product brochures, and a way to directly request further information from each individual exhibiting company. Attendees are also able to connect with other assembly professionals from around the country to build powerful business partnerships. Networking features include direct messages, discussion forums by topic, social media, and the ability to set up meetings with other attendees.

Schedule for Wednesday, October 28th:

Keynote Presentation at 11:00 am ET - As technology continues to set the pace of change, manufacturing systems and teams must demonstrate increased agility with the application of production intelligence. Leonel Leal, director of global advanced manufacturing engineering for Whirlpool Corp. , will address these pressing topics during his keynote address, "Manufacturing Innovation Through Transformation." Click here for details.

- As technology continues to set the pace of change, manufacturing systems and teams must demonstrate increased agility with the application of production intelligence. , will address these pressing topics during his keynote address, "Manufacturing Innovation Through Transformation." Click here for details. From 1:00 - 4:00 pm (ET) Austin Weber , Senior Editor, ASSEMBLY Magazine, will moderate Lean Manufacturing and Manual Assembly . The panelists will talk about Lean Layout Do's and Don'ts ; The ABCs of A3 Reports ; Best Practices for Ergonomics on the Assembly Line ; and IIoT With Manual Assembly . Sponsors of this workshop are Atlas Copco, Scheugenpflug and SCHUNK.

, Senior Editor, ASSEMBLY Magazine, will moderate . The panelists will talk about ; ; ; and . Sponsors of this workshop are Atlas Copco, Scheugenpflug and SCHUNK. Webinars - Manufacturing suppliers, buyers and users of assembly equipment and technology who attend the Virtual ASSEMBLY Show will also have access to a webinar series focusing on the digital transformation; disruption and market leadership; and lean turnaround featuring leading subject matter experts. Click here for details on the webinars.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY ( www.assemblymag.com ), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies, and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media ( www.bnpmedia.com ), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer

Media Relations

978-475-4441(office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/612623/Thousands-of-Manufacturing-Professionals-Attend-Opening-Day-of-The-Virtual-Assembly-Show