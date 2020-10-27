Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Medisana GmbH, Microlife Corp. and Newell Brands Inc. will emerge as major heated bedding market participants during 2020-2024

The heated bedding market is expected to grow by USD 94.63 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the heated bedding market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The heated bedding market will witness a Negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Heated Bedding Market Participants:

Medisana GmbH

Medisana GmbH operates business under products and service segments. The company offers a range of heated bedding products such as HU 662 Heated under blanket, HDW Cosy heating blanket, HB 677 3in1 heated blanket, and heating pads.

Microlife Corp.

Microlife Corp. operates business under two segments, which include consumer products and professional products. The company offers a range of heated bedding products such as FH 422 heating blanket, FH 80 heating pad, FH 300 heating pad, and FH 310 heating pad.

Newell Brands Inc.

Newell Brands Inc. operates business under various segments such as food and appliances, home and outdoor living, learning and development, and others. The company offers a range of heated bedding products such as Sunbeam Microplush Heated Throw, Sunbeam LoftTec Heated Throw, Sunbeam Reversible Sherpa/Royalmink Heated Throw, and Sunbeam Velvet Plush Heated Blanket.

Heated Bedding Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Heated bedding market is segmented as below:

Product Heated Blankets Heated Mattress Pad

Distribution channel Offline Online

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



The heated bedding market is driven by the high degree of product premiumization. In addition, other factors such as demand for extremely soft blankets throws is expected to trigger the heated bedding market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

