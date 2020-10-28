There are efforts underway in the medical community to reactivate neurogenesis in bodies of Alzheimer's patients to help their short term memory.

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2020) - Dr. Richard Gaines is providing plasma treatments for Alzheimer's patients. People from across the country are coming to LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics Center in Boca Raton to receive treatments to fight against the onset of Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Gaines believes in providing this therapy because of the circulatory factors in blood plasma which can reactivate neurogenesis,restore synaptic plasticity, and improve cognitive function.





LifeGaines' treatments apply plasma with purified human albumin to increase wellness, repair and longevity.

According to a recent plasma blood transfusion study on animals:

https://alzres.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13195-020-00639-w

"...plasma treatment improved short-term memory in the novel object recognition test and enhanced the spatial learning and memory in Morris water maze test and reversal Morris water maze test. Biochemical studies revealed that...plasma treatment reduced both tau and Aß pathologies, as well as neuroinflammation in the mouse brain."

Conclusions of this study stated, "These findings suggest that transfusion with...blood plasma could be a potentially effective treatment for AD."

According to https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5662775: "Research has shown that while brain neurogenesis continues in adult life, it declines with age."

"...blood via parabiosis or...plasma transfusion can rejuvenate the stem cell function in muscle, liver, spinal cord, and brain in aged rodents" so there is a push in the medical industry to use these same methods for people with Alzheimer's disease."

https://stanmed.stanford.edu/2018winter/clinical-trial-finds-blood-plasma-from-young-donors-promising-for-Alzheimers.html discusses the clinical trials using plasma.

The goal of therapy is to reactivate neurogenesis in the bodies of patients with Alzheimer's to help their short-term memory.

It is the mission of Life Gaines Medical and Aesthetics Center to help patients live long and healthy lives. LifeGaines implements breakthrough therapies to achieve this goal, now treating Alzheimer's patients. Being able to help a loved one suffering from Alzheimer's changes everything. Visit lifegaines.com.

Families and Patients from across the country come to Dr. Gaines' office for age management therapies, and with this breakthrough in science, Dr. Gaines' team can help cognition of Alzheimer's patients. Call Dr. Gaines' office today to discuss plasma treatments. Schedule an appointment at (561) 931-2430.

About Dr. Gaines, founder of LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetic Center:

Dr. Richard Gaines graduated from Boston University School of Medicine in 1981. He completed his internship at Tufts University School of Medicine in 1981 and his residency at Harvard Medical School in 1985, where he was an anesthesiology fellow at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He served as a physician at Huntington General Hospital, as an anesthesiologist at Harvard Community Health Plan and at Sheridan Healthcorp. Dr. Gaines opened an age management and wellness practice, after a 40-year career as a physician and health care executive.

To schedule a free consultation call (561) 931-2430 or email info@lifegaines.com. Visit www.lifegaines.com. LifeGaines is located at 3785 N Federal Highway Suite #150, Boca Raton, FL 33431.

