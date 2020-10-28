The fog computing market is expected to grow by USD 28.87 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 55% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fog Computing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The exponential growth of IoT is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as competition from low-cost centralized and general-purpose computing infrastructure will hamper market growth.
Fog Computing Market: Application Landscape
Fog computing solutions are efficient in enhancing energy distribution operations. For instance, in a large smart grid, smart meters produce a tremendous amount of data that is difficult to process, analyze, and store even with cloud computing. In such circumstances, fog computing helps in collecting, computing, and storing smart meter data before transmitting them to the cloud. As a result, fog computing offers the means for smart grid technologies to thrive and for industry professionals to innovate, which in turn, is driving sales. Therefore, market growth in this segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Fog Computing Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest fog computing market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The significant increase in government expenditures toward the development of cities will significantly drive fog computing market growth in this region over the forecast period. 55% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for fog computing in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Arm Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Intel Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nebbiolo Technologies Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Toshiba Corp.
