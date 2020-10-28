The new third-party chemical distribution market researchfrom Technavio indicates Negative and Inferior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005853/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing focus on chemical distribution," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. The rising demand for third-party chemical distribution from economies in MEA and APAC is one of the critical factors driving the market growth. The continuously developing chemical industry in these regions has induced channel partners to distribute chemicals to a broader target audience. Furthermore, increasing investments in the chemical industry are also leading to the demand for third-party distribution. One of the major companies, Saudi Aramco, has already partnered with Sabic to build the oil-to-chemical complex with an investment of USD 20 billion. Such partnerships in the chemical industry will have a significant influence on the growth of the third-party chemical distribution market, which will grow during the forecast period. As the markets recover Technavio expects the third-party chemical distribution market size to grow by USD 96.72 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Get a detailed Insights Highlights on COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of third-party chemical distribution market. Download free report sample

Third-Party Chemical Distribution Segment Highlights for 2020

The third-party chemical distribution market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.90%.

The increased demand for commodity chemicals across several end-user industrial applications, including synthetic rubbers, fertilizers, pesticides, and others, will influence the growth of the market.

Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the specialty chemicals segment.

Regional Analysis

48% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

APAC had the largest third-party chemical distribution market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

The continuously developing chemical industry has led channel partners to distribute chemicals to a broader target audience, which will significantly influence third-party chemical distribution market growth in this region.

China is one of the key markets for third-party chemical distribution in APAC.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

The third-party chemical distribution market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The third-party chemical distribution market is segmented by type (commodity chemicals and specialty chemicals) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Azelis group, Biesterfeld AG, Brenntag AG, HELM AG, IMCD NV, Omya International AG, Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Co. Ltd., Stockmeier Holding GmbH, Tricon Energy Inc., and Univar Inc.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Coverage

Regions Covered

Worldwide

Topics Covered

COVID-19, Commodity Chemicals, Specialty Chemicals

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005853/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/