The electron microscope market is poised to grow by 1.22 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the electron microscope market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising need for root-cause failure analysis.

The electron microscope market analysis includes Technology, Application and Geography landscape. This study identifies the growth in adoption of nanotechnology across sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the electron microscope market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

Advantest Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS

Hirox Co. Ltd.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

JEOL Ltd.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Nikon Corp.

Nion Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Semiconductors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Life sciences Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Material sciences Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nanotechnology Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology placement

SEM Market size and forecast 2019-2024

TEM Market size and forecast 2019-2024

DBEM Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user placement

Industries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Institutions Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

