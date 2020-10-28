As remote work becomes the "new normal" and low-code transforms industries overnight, Claris gives Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) markets a future-proof solution.

Claris FileMaker Cloud provides simplicity, security, performance, and reliability without the need to deploy and maintain local infrastructure.

Claris International Inc., an Apple subsidiary and pioneering leader in low-code, today announced the official launch of FileMaker Cloud to EMEA markets. FileMaker Cloud gives EMEA businesses all of the power of the cloud sharing, rapid deployment, scalability without compromising on performance or losing connection to the real world of devices, sensors, even offline apps. The result is a future-proof solution that empowers businesses to rapidly create and share intelligent apps with their teams, and integrate them with other popular apps and web services.

"For so many businesses, the global pandemic changed every aspect of their business overnight, which led to a massive boom in both low-code adoption and remote work technologies," said Brad Freitag, CEO of Claris. "In many ways, Claris was built for this moment. Our commitment to low-code without limits quickly deploying intelligent apps that both solve and evolve means the solutions our customers build to deal with today's changes can serve as their IT backbone going forward. We're thrilled to finally bring FileMaker Cloud to EMEA as we continue to power the workplace of tomorrow through limitless and scalable low-code solutions."

Designed to augment its widely adopted Claris Platform, FileMaker Cloud offers localised infrastructure to assist businesses with implementing General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and German Bundesdatenschutzgesetz (BDSG) compliance, while also providing a scalable, agile, and adaptable solution to drive IT impact in EMEA. The FileMaker Cloud solution also brings emerging technologies within reach, ready to leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), digital assistants, Internet of Things, augmented and virtual reality, and whatever comes next.

FileMaker Cloud offers the following capabilities:

Agility and speed: Ability to rapidly deploy within an organisation without software or hardware. Start creating and sharing custom apps 4x faster.

Streamlined management: Easily manage users and groups in one secure place, including full tracking, and visibility.

Privacy, security and support: Provides end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and dedicated 24/7 support and monitoring by expert teams to ensure premium security and performance.

Hassle-free infrastructure: Access to fully configured hardware and installed software, as well as automated server maintenance.

Future-proof scalability: Ability to rapidly scale across departments and entire businesses for fast-paced growth.

Affordable, set prices: Yearly subscription fee of €41 EUR per month, available for purchase in local currency.

Certificates: Built-in SSL certificate included with the service.

Local language support: Access to multiple languages, including French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

For more information or to purchase FileMaker Cloud, please visit store.filemaker.com.

About Claris International Inc.

Claris International Inc. is the creator of the world's leading rapid, low-code development platform, offering a suite of services that empower problem solvers to drive digital transformation in businesses large and small. The company has more than 1.3 million active users globally across SMBs and the Fortune 500. Claris is an Apple subsidiary with an unmatched record of business success of more than 80 consecutive profitable quarters. Claris is headquartered in California with operations worldwide, including London, Paris, Munich, Tokyo, Beijing, and Sydney.

