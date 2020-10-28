Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Interim Financial Statement Q3 2020

Today, Schibsted released its Q3 2020 results.



Comments from the CEO

"Q3 marks an exceptional quarter for Schibsted. Based on a long-term strategy and efforts, and as a next major step after the spin-off in 2019, Adevinta announced in July a definitive agreement to acquire eBay Classifieds Group. The acquisition will create the largest online classifieds Group in the world and I, together with our Board of Directors and the management team, am confident that this will further strengthen the value creation potential for Schibsted and the rest of Adevinta's shareholders," CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

"Related to the same transaction, Schibsted will acquire eBay Classifieds' leading online classifieds businesses DBA.dk and Bilbasen.dk in Denmark. Together with the recent acquisition of Oikotie in Finland, this will enhance our position as the Nordic online classifieds champion, well positioned for further growth," CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

"Furthermore, we achieved a very strong quarterly EBITDA while currency adjusted revenues were flat compared to last year. Since the initial revenue contraction at the onset of the pandemic in Q1, revenues have improved, and our businesses are in good - some even in better - positions. Within Nordic Marketplaces, underlying revenues are still down compared to last year, but website traffic has stabilized at a higher level than pre-COVID-19 and listings have improved over the last couple of months. In News Media, both traffic and engagement figures are higher, and our subscriptions business - which is a key focus for the continued transformation of our media businesses - continues to grow. Distribution and Prisjakt, our e-commerce enabling businesses, have seen continued strong growth as well - driven by increased online shopping trends due to social distancing," CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

"As a result of the revenue recovery, and strongly supported by tightened cost control and temporary cost savings, all business areas achieved good margins in the third quarter. In particular News Media delivered an extraordinary strong margin as the cost program has progressed faster than previously planned and due to lower costs driven by remote work," CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

"Looking ahead, I am excited about our long-term possibilities based on our strong positions and capabilities. Nevertheless, visibility remains limited in the short-term. Revenue development throughout the third quarter was characterized by an exceptionally strong July when people vacationed in their home countries rather than going abroad. Furthermore, the last weeks' increase in COVID-19 infections in the Nordics and all over Europe has led to more volatility and uncertainty," CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

Highlights of the quarter:

Reaching the next major step for Adevinta after the spin-off in 2019 as it announced the definitive agreement to acquire eBay Classifieds Group. Related to the transaction, Schibsted will acquire eBay Classifieds' leading online classifieds businesses DBA.dk and Bilbasen.dk in Denmark.

Very strong EBITDA of NOK 678 million while currency adjusted revenues were flat compared to last year.

Nordic Marketplaces: Revenues continued to improve compared to Q2 driven by Real estate and Motor, declining 3 percent YoY (on a foreign exchange neutral basis and adjusted for the acquisition of Oikotie) due to COVID-19. EBITDA margin of 47 percent in Norway and Sweden.

News Media: Strong growth for digital subscriptions continued, advertising revenues with further improvement QoQ with digital advertising revenues increasing YoY. Extraordinary strong EBITDA margin of 15 percent driven by cost savings from the cost program which progresses faster than planned and reduced variable costs driven by remote work.

Financial Services: Revenue growth still impacted by COVID-19, particularly in Lendo Sweden as banks have continued to be more restrictive in their lending practices, while Lendo Norway increased YoY. Strong EBITDA margin in Lendo due to improved cost and marketing efficiency, and lower expansion investments.

Growth: Another quarter with good revenue growth due to Prisjakt and Distribution which have benefited from increased online shopping trends driven by COVID-19. EBITDA growing QoQ and YoY driven by higher revenues.

Third quarter Year to date (NOK million) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Schibsted Group Operating revenues 3,188 3,032 5% 9,287 9,337 (1%) - of which digital 1,971 1,771 11% 5,648 5,513 2% EBITDA 678 542 25% 1,461 1,517 (4%) EBITDA margin 21% 18% 16% 16%

Alternative performance measures used in this release are described and presented in the section Definitions and reconciliations in the quarterly report.

Oslo, 28 October 2020

