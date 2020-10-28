Atos International: Statement from Atos

On October 27, 2020, a jury in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York found Syntel, now part of Atos, liable for trade secret misappropriation and copyright infringement and specified an amount of damages due to Cognizant and its subsidiary TriZetto of approximately $855 million in damages. The case started in 2015 between Syntel and TriZetto and predated the 2018 acquisition of Syntel by Atos.

Atos has already filed a motion challenging the validity of TriZetto's claims and will immediately seek to file a further motion to overturn the verdict. These motions will be decided by the Judge presiding over the case. If these motions were denied, Atos would have the right to appeal. Atos considers that the jury's verdict is not supported by the evidence presented during the trial or the applicable law. In addition, Atos considers the amount of damages grossly out of proportion to the acts complained of.

As Atos argued at trial, the maximum amount of damages legally available to TriZetto in this case is approximately $8.5 million. Atos confirms this position.

