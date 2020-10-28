Recently, delegates from all over the world gathered at the Nanjing Peace Forum in Jiangsu to make in-depth communication and discussion on the theme of "Building a comprehensive, diversified and lasting vision of peace" online and offline.

The scene at the forum (Photo: Business Wire)

On September 21, 2020, UNESCO and Nanjing, Jiangsu, signed a memorandum of cooperation to jointly host the "Nanjing Peace Forum" for three consecutive years. The Peace Forum was the first parallel forum to be held in five cities, Baghdad, Almaty, Bamako, Paris and Brasilia, in addition to the main venue in Nanjing.

All attendees expressed their satisfaction with the results of the forum and are full of expectations for the future of world peace. Matt Meyer, president of the International Peace Research Association, said: "Nanjing is an international center for peace studies. Under the current complex international situation, we realize that it is very important to develop a culture of peace. We want to be guided by science and scholarship to further build lasting peace and a better and happier world."

Liu Zhihua, Executive Secretary-General of Beijing Pinglan Charity Foundation, said that the Nanjing Peace Forum has provided a platform for experts, scholars, institutions and organizations to exchange and learn, and everyone has gained a lot. We hope more people can join us and contribute to the promotion of lasting world peace.

Unite together to defeat the COVID-19

At the forum, German professor Egon Spiegel talked with the guests via video call and shared the story of two volunteers about the COVID-19 epidemic. Egon Spiegel said: "I am sharing this to tell you that all of us should unite together and get through this."

