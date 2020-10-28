CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.10.2020;Das Instrument NLR AU000000AJC0 ACACIA COAL LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2020

The instrument NLR AU000000AJC0 ACACIA COAL LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2020

