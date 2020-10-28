CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.10.2020;Das Instrument 59G JP3291200008 KOBE BUSSAN CO. LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2020

The instrument 59G JP3291200008 KOBE BUSSAN CO. LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2020

