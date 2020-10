BOC will compress green hydrogen produced at HyP SA, which taps South Australian solar generation.From pv magazine Australia Hydrogen Park South Australia (HyP SA) has not even finished commissioning a 1.25 MW electrolyzer capable of producing 480 kilograms of green hydrogen per day, but the project has already signed its first offtake agreement for excess production with BOC, a supplier of compressed and bulk gases. BOC, a subsidiary of Linde, will install a compressor at HyP SA's Tonsley Innovation District site to compress green hydrogen for transport by tube trailers to industrial customers ...

