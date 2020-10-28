DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

New low-power, high-definition haptic solution will fuel intuitive interactive experiences in automotive applications, encouraging safer driving

London, United Kingdom - October 28, 2020- Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi(R), Bluetooth(R) low energy (BLE) and Industrial IoT solutions, today announced automotive qualification for its DA7280 high-definition haptic driver. As a result, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd, a leading manufacturer of electronic components and vehicle on-board information equipment, has chosen the DA7280 to be used in conjunction with the Alps Alpine Heavy, the latest in the company's family of HAPTIC Reactor Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAs). The DA7280's automotive qualification and new implementation with the Alps Alpine Heavy LRA will together bring more innovative haptic experiences to automotive applications, delivering where other competitive solutions have fallen short.

The DA7280 provides the lowest idle power consumption while fueling the most robust LRAs on the market, balancing stability with immersive, high-definition haptic user experiences. In fact, the combination with the Alps Alpine Heavy generates up to 15Gs of vibrational force into a 100g mass, about 10 times what most smartphones generate.

The implementation of the Dialog technology along with Alps Alpine's line of LRAs meets the needs of an accelerating trend in the automotive industry: dynamic display control panels in the cabin (built as multiple flat screens or a single giant flat screen) that utilize haptics to provide immediate feedback to the driver. This doubles as both a user-friendly aesthetic choice and more importantly a safety precaution.

It is estimated that over 1.3 million¹ people globally are killed in road accidents every year, separate studies cite driver behavior and distracted driving as major contributors to this phenomenon. Dialog haptic devices, used in conjunction with the Alps Alpine Heavy LRAs, help reduce risks for drivers by providing an array of high-definition haptics that make it easier and more intuitive to navigate a vehicle's user interface without having to shift attention away from driving.

"Our partnership with Alps Alpine is creating a more robust haptic experience for drivers and making driving safer," said Sean McGrath, Senior VP and General Manager, Connectivity and Audio Business Group at Dialog. "This haptic solution demonstrates our joint commitment to continuous innovation, setting a new standard for the automotive industry."

The Dialog haptic driver offers a simple-to-use solution for engineers to create sharper haptic experiences for drivers and passengers. Its OTP capability also provides engineers with the option to use the driver in hardware-triggered mode, with no software required. Additionally, the smaller size and lower bill of materials help ensure that OEM and Tier 1 Automotive suppliers can maximize the value of their systems.

Engineers can leverage a standard circuit using the DA7280 and Alps Alpine Heavy LRA to nimbly customize haptic experiences for OEM automotive customers. For example, enabling non-engineering UX designers at OEM, ODM and Tier 1 automotive manufacturers to implement brand-specific haptics experiences across their entire fleet.

Visit the DA7280 and Dialog's broader line of low-power, high-definition haptic driver solutions for more information.

For more information on the Alps Alpine HAPTIC Reactor LRA line, please visit: https://tech.alpsalpine.com/prod/e/html/haptic/.

Dialog and the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2020 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

¹ Global status report on road safety 2018. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2018. License: CC BYNC-SA 3.0 IGO World Health Organization report

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of standard and custom integrated circuits (ICs) that power the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog's proven expertise propels the next generation of today's devices by providing Battery Management, Bluetooth(R) low energy, Wi-Fi, Flash memory, and Configurable Mixed-signal ICs, improving power efficiency, reducing charge times, while increasing performance and productivity on the go.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. With decades of experience and world-class innovation, we help manufacturers get to what's next. Our passion for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit ensures we remain at the forefront of power efficient semiconductor technology for the IoT, mobile, computing and storage, connected medical, and automotive markets. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006).

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

