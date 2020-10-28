Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-10-28 08:45 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on October 28, 2020 to suspend trading in Baltic Horizon Fund units (NHCBHFFT, ISIN code: EE3500110244) managed by Northern Horizon Capital AS on October 28, 2020 at 10:00. The trading will be suspended based on the request of Northern Horizon Capital AS until the settlement of newly issued units has been completed to ensure equal treatment of all investors. Notice on trading resumption will follow. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.