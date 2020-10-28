UNION therapeutics appoints Dr. Kim Kjoeller as Chief Executive Officer and further strengthens leadership by appointing Dr. Günter Ditzinger as Chief Technology Officer

- UNION strengthens leadership following expansion of clinical pipeline from one to five later stage clinical candidates during 2020

- Dr. Kim Domela Kjoeller, Executive Vice President Global Research & Development at LEO Pharma A/S, has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 1, 2021

- Dr. Günter Ditzinger, who holds 30 years of experience from Sanofi, Novartis and most recently as the Chief Technology Officer of Swiss-based Basilea Pharmaceutica, has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer

HELLERUP, Denmark, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UNION therapeutics A/S ("UNION"), a privately held clinical stage pharmaceutical company focusing on infectious and inflammatory diseases, announced further strengthening of the leadership team.



During 2020, UNION has significantly expanded the Company's pipeline through advancement of two anti-viral candidates for COVID-19 (inhalation and nasal) into late-stage clinical development, and by completing the acquisition of orismilast, second generation oral and topical PDE4 inhibitors, from LEO Pharma. Orismilast oral has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis, while a topical formulation has demonstrated proof-of-concept in patients with atopic dermatitis. These expansions come in addition to ATx201, currently in Phase 2b for atopic dermatitis, bringing the number of later stage clinical candidates to five.



Dr. Rasmus Toft-Kehler, current Chief Executive Offer (CEO) and Co-Founder stated: "The expansion of our pipeline has motivated the search for a CEO with a deep and strong track record in late-stage development as well as commercial experience, alongside a proven ability to execute on corporate strategies with a global team. In Dr. Kjoeller, we have found the person to lead UNION through the next chapter of growth and expansion. I am therefore proud and pleased to announce that Dr. Kjoeller, as of January 1, 2021 will be replacing me as CEO to progress UNION's development with potential approvals and commercial opportunities in sight."



Dr. Kjoeller added: "Having followed UNION in recent years I have become increasingly impressed with their pipeline, passion, and ability to identify and develop new improved solutions for patients in areas of significant unmet medical need. Joining UNION at this time with the opportunities that have been established through the COVID-19 program and orismilast, I cannot wait to work with the team in order to bring these candidates to patients. I am convinced that the foundation, in terms of both the pipeline and the team, has been solidly established and I look forward to leading UNION through the next chapter of development and into a sustainable success."



Furthermore, with the addition and advancement of orismilast and the COVID-19 product candidates, UNION will increasingly focus on pharmaceutical innovation and building supply capacity and has appointed Dr. Günter Ditzinger as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Ditzinger brings 30 years of experience from Sanofi, Novartis and most recently as the Chief Technology Officer of Swiss-based Basilea Pharmaceutica.



"Altogether, these additions to our team are important to ensure continued expansion and the ability to deliver on the ambitious goals set forth by the Board and owners of UNION, with the overarching vision of advancing medicine by listening and responding to patient needs." concluded Dr. Toft-Kehler.



About UNION



UNION therapeutics A/S is a privately held, clinical stage, pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel treatments for inflammatory and infectious diseases. The Company is working on two complementary chemistry classes spanning immunology and microbiology and has five candidates in clinical development. UNION is headquartered in Hellerup (Denmark) and is managed by an experienced international team. For more information please visit: www.uniontherapeutics.com

