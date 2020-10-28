Shanzhen (Shanghai) Information Technology Co.,Ltd: Changes in China's Health Insurance Market Attract Global Attention, and Only One of the Four Major International Reinsurance Conferences Is Successfully Held in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / According to the news from China, the 2nd Shanghai Lujiazui International Reinsurance Conference will be officially held in Shanghai, China on October 26. In 2020, the COVID-19 epidemic brings a huge economic and social impact to all countries. Singapore International Reinsurance Conference, Monte Carlo Reinsurance Conference, and Baden-Baden Reinsurance Conference in Germany could not be held due to the epidemic, but Shanghai Lujiazui International Reinsurance Conference in Shanghai, China will be held as normal, becoming the only international reinsurance conference held in the world in 2020.

In September 2020, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued the Notice on Regulating the Health Management Services of Insurance Companies, clarifying the concept and purpose of China's health management services, improving the operating rules of health management services, and also giving an injection of "catalyst" for the development of China's health management services. After the epidemic, China's health insurance business achieved rapid growth, and related growth indicators in the first three quarters exceeded double digits. In the first three quarters, Ping An Health and PICC Health realized premium income of RMB 7.459 billion and RMB 27.327 billion respectively, with a year-on-year growth of 52.52% and 45.44%.

Therefore, the "New Trends in Health Insurance" sub-forum of this year's Reinsurance Conference attracts great attention from the participants. The sub-forum will be hosted by Shanzhen (Shanghai) Information Technology Co., Ltd., focusing on "new powers and new services", and bringing together industry elites to conduct exchanges and discussions; meanwhile, a number of technological platforms have emerged, such as Shanghai Shanzhen Haiwei Health Technology Co., Ltd., which has China's largest standardized database of elderly users, and can provide standardized services for users. The changes that the results of this "New Trends in Health Insurance" sub-forum can bring to the global insurance industry are quite worth looking forward to.

