Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-10-28 09:09 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on October 28, 2020 to resume trading in Baltic Horizon Fund units (NHCBHFFT, ISIN code: EE3500110244) managed by Northern Horizon Capital AS. Order management will be possible from 10:15 (EET), continuous trading will start with an opening call auction at 10:25 (EET). The trading was suspended based on the request of Northern Horizon Capital AS. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.