Former Salesforce executive to lead Temenos' SaaS digital banking business line and support customer success

Temenos Infinity is used by over 650 banks helping them transform their customer experience and increase digital revenues by up to 5x

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that it has appointed Joaquin De Valenzuela Muley as Senior Vice President and Business Line Director for Temenos Infinity. Joaquin will lead the global sales and business development of Temenos Infinity, the market-leading digital banking SaaS product. Joaquin will report directly to Jean-Michel Hilsenkopf, Chief Operating Officer at Temenos.

Temenos has seen strong demand for Temenos Infinity across challengers and incumbent banks. The company has recently invested over US$1 billion to acquire leading US-based SaaS companies Kony and Avoka to accelerate its digital banking capabilities. Temenos Infinity is the leading SaaS omnichannel digital banking product, covering customer engagement from acquisition and onboarding to origination and account servicing, through to long-term retention. More than 650 clients are using Temenos Infinity including HSBC and Regions.

Joaquin joins Temenos from Salesforce, where he led the Financial Services Industry business in EMEA and Latin America for the last five years. He also led the 2017 launch of Salesforce's Financial Services Cloud in those regions. Prior to Salesforce, Joaquin held leadership positions at Oracle for 16 years within the Industry Financial Services Unit. During his 20+ years' experience, he has worked with retail and corporate banks and wealth management firms around the globe, including top financial institutions like BBVA, Bradesco, CaixaBank, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Standard Bank and UniCredit. He has supported banks as they move forward with their transformation initiatives in areas such as digital transformation, customer engagement, omnichannel, retail payments and core systems.

Joaquin De Valenzuela Muley, Business Line Director, Temenos Infinity, said: "It's not often in your career that you have the opportunity to join a company that is having such a transformative impact on a specific industry. Digital banking and SaaS are the future and I'm looking forward to being part of that alongside everyone at Temenos. I am excited about joining the Temenos family, that is a trusted advisor to banks and helping make them successful, transform their businesses, and put their customers at the center of everything they do."

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: "I am delighted to welcome Joaquin to Temenos. We're committed to expanding our sales leadership and support teams around the world to meet the needs of our growing customer base. We are seeing great customer demand for digital banking and SaaS and we expect this trend to continue. Joaquin is an inspirational and experienced business leader who will ensure we continue to build strong relationships with our customers and help us accelerate our growth in digital banking."

Temenos Infinity helps banks succeed in the New Normal. It drives exceptional, personal customer experiences by combining digital technology with a human touch. With its advanced analytics, it drives customer acquisition and digital banking engagement, enabling financial institutions to increase digital revenues 5x and cut customer onboarding time by 75%. Financial institutions that use Temenos Infinity report a 20% higher Net Promoter Score. The SaaS product is recognized by top analyst firms Gartner, Forrester and Omdia as the leading digital engagement platform. Temenos recently won the IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results award with Temenos Infinity for its deployment at Atlantic Union Bank.

Ends

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 500 million banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005498/en/

Contacts:

Media

Jessica Wolfe Scott Rowe

Temenos Global Public Relations

Tel: +1 610 232 2793 +44 20 7423 3857

Email: press@temenos.com

Alistair Kellie Andrew Adie

Newgate Communications on behalf of Temenos

Tel: +44 20 7680 6550

Email: allnewgatetemenos@newgatecomms.com