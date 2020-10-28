The solar-plus-storage facility will be linked to the mine's existing thermal power plant and is expected to reduce the cost of the kilowatts currently consumed by its operations by $0.04. The project developer is British oil provider Vivo Energy.British oil provider Vivo Energy will supply with solar power the Nampala gold mine owned and operated by Canada-based mining company Robex Resources in Mali under a power purchase agreement. Robex Resources said that a 3.9 MW/2.6 MWh solar-plus-storage plant, which Vivo Energy is building at the mining site, will provide power for a period of 5-15 years. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...