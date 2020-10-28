Qi-energy and Candock have developed a raft-based system for utility-scale floating PV plants, based on special high-density polyethylene "dock cubes" supporting a nonmetallic frame. Qi-energy, a PV mounting systems specialist based in the United Arab Emirates, and Canadian floating structure supplier Candock have announced plans to develop a raft-based system for utility-scale floating PV plants. Their new venture, Hydrosolis, will supply floating PV systems, offer project financing for 5 MW to 10 MW projects, and facilitate technology transfers for larger overseas projects. They've already ...

