If confirmed, the global newly installed PV capacity for this year would be 5% more than that of 2019. China is forecast to be once again the world's largest market, with 39 GW.The global solar demand may increase by 5% year-on-year in 2020 despite the Covid-19 crisis, according to a new report by research firm Wood Mackenzie. If confirmed, this growth would mean a newly installed PV capacity of around 115 GW for this year. "The most severe of lockdowns have ended in almost all countries, with construction on PV sites able to continue as planned, albeit with many projects facing delays caused ...

