The July 2020 Schrems II decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union invalidating the Privacy Shield for lawful data transfer continues to be a hot topic, with many privacy professionals and organisations uncertain about how to proceed. To address continuing uncertainty and the desire for clarity, this Thursday (29th October, 2020) a panel of industry experts will provide insights based on their experience and knowledge and will engage with an audience of more than 1,600 General Counsels, Chief Privacy Officers and Data Protection Officers. Interested parties may register at SchremsII.com/register.

Sample comments and questions submitted by registrants prior to the event include the following:

Head of data protection practice at Danish firm: "What concerns me is that the tech giants appear to have either not understood what the judgement says or they are misleading their customers." General Counsel at airline: "How do I cause my cloud providers to do anything different than they plan? I do not have the leverage to cause them to change." Chief legal officer at EU member country stock exchange: "I am most concerned about the impact of Schrems II on Cloud Computing Software-as-a-Service."

This expert panel follows up on a previous webinar held earlier this month, which revealed that 94% of over 1,300 privacy professionals discussing the ramifications of Schrems II believe that privacy-respectful 'Data Protection by Design and by Default' is required for all processing of EU personal data, including international data transfers as well as internal EU processing.

The Schrems II court held that EU personal data is at risk of surveillance by the government when processed by US-owned (directly or indirectly) Cloud companies regardless of where servers are located. Since organizations can no longer rely on the Privacy Shield, they must now rely on the use of Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) supplemented by 'additional safeguards' to protect data for ongoing lawful transfers.

The panelists for the Cloud Processing and SCCs webinar taking place on Thursday 29th October 2020 are:

Gabriela Zanfir-Fortuna (US), Senior Counsel at the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) and former Legal Officer at the EDPS

John Bowman (London) representing Promontory

Patrick Van Eecke (Brussels) representing Cooley

Mark Webber (Silicon Valley) representing fieldfisher

Magali Feys (Brussels) representing Anonos

Following the previous webinar to discuss the subject of Schrems II, a dedicated Schrems II LinkedIn group was established, which has already garnered over 1,500 members due to such strong interest in the topic.

