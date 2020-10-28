Anzeige
Citycon to publish its Interim Report for January-September 2020 on Wednesday, 4 November 2020 approximately at 9 am EET

HELSINKI, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Investor News 28 October 2020 at 10:15 hrs

Citycon will publish its Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2020 on Wednesday, 4 November 2020 approximately at 9 am EET. The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocasting will begin one hour later at 10 am EET. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website:

https://citycon.videosync.fi/2020-q3-results/register

Conference call numbers are:

Participants from Europe +44 3333 000 804 PIN: 77779031#

Participants from the US +1 6319 131 422 PIN: 77779031#

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

Espoo, 28 October 2020

CITYCON OYJ

Further information:
Laura Jauhiainen
Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +358 40 823 9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Standard & Poor's (BBB-) and Fitch (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-to-publish-its-interim-report-for-january-september-2020-on-wednesday--4-november-2020-appro,c3226744

