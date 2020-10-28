Today (28th October) Palantir will become a member of "The Trinity Challenge," joining a global coalition of prominent academic institutions and foundations as well as leading technology, health and insurance companies with the aim of increasing the world's resilience against the pandemics of the future by harnessing the power of data, analytics and truly collaborative problem-solving.

Alongside organisations including Google, Microsoft, Facebook, McKinsey Company, the Gates Foundation, the University of Cambridge and Swiss Re, Palantir aims to support The Trinity Challenge in its mission to develop ideas and tools for tackling the three stages of infectious disease emergencies identification, response, and recovery.

Palantir's world-leading Foundry technology platform will be available through Swiss Re's "Risk Resilience Center," allowing participants of the Trinity Challenge to meaningfully accelerate their research and collaboration efforts.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is proud to announce it is joining Trinity College Cambridge's "The Trinity Challenge" as a member. Palantir's Foundry technology will be made available to Trinity Challenge participants through Swiss Re's "Risk Resilience Center," a platform that enables participants to analyse previously fragmented data in a collaborative environment, thereby preventing duplicative efforts and accelerating insight generation and true problem-solving.

Since the start of the pandemic, Palantir has enabled its partners around the world to harness the power of data analytics and securely sharing insights across organisations, helping them to make timely, data-driven decisions at a time of unprecedented uncertainty.

One of these initiatives is Swiss Re's Risk Resilience Center. Backed by Palantir's Foundry technology, it went live within days of the first major shutdown in March 2020. Drawing on the collaborative efforts of domain experts, academics, data providers, analysts, and data engineers, it enables a comprehensive understanding of the pandemic's impact and trajectory. Users of the Risk Resilience Center today have access to over 100 key publicly available global data sources related to COVID-19's health, economic and social dimensions (such as aggregated mobility and behavioural patterns) and a range of academic models.

Louis Mosley, Palantir Technologies UK lead, said:

"We are delighted to be joining the Trinity Challenge today. Participants are seeking to make use of the most up-to-date information in order to collaborate in delivering critical public health outcomes. This is what Palantir Foundry does best. We are excited our technology will play a role in providing researchers with the tools they need to solve emerging global health challenges in the most effective, reliable, and responsible ways."

Dame Sally Davies, Master of Trinity College Cambridge, said

"Having access to this wealth of data and analytics creates a tremendous opportunity for academics, researchers and analysts. It provides the basis for new modelling, ground-breaking analyses and actionable solutions.

We invite researchers and analysts from the public and private sector to apply to join the Challenge, work with Swiss Re and Palantir, and make their insights available as global public goods."

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005312/en/

Contacts:

Lisa Gordon

media@palantir.com