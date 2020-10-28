Schneider Electric Easy UPS series promises resilient power, easy installation and fast deployment for Electrical Contractors and Specifiers

- Easy UPS are easy-to-install, configure, maintain and service

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the availability of its Easy UPS Series for electrical professionals. The series includes Easy UPS SMVS a single-phase line-interactive UPS; Easy UPS SRVS, a single-phase online double conversion UPS available in tower and rack-mounted versions; and Easy UPS 3S, a three-phase, online double conversion UPS. From offices to commercial buildings, small-to-medium data centres and industrial environments, Easy UPS offers resilient backup power for critical applications.

The Easy UPS series is available in a number of new specifications, offering diverse and resilient back-up power for electrical installers and contractors. They include:

Easy UPS SMVS - single-phase line-interactive UPS from 750 to 3000 VA, featuring pseudo-sinusoidal signalling, LCD display, USB port and optional SNMP card.

- single-phase line-interactive UPS from 750 to 3000 VA, featuring pseudo-sinusoidal signalling, LCD display, USB port and optional SNMP card. Easy UPS SRVS - single-phase online double conversion UPS available in tower and rack-mounted versions of 1 to 10 kVA. This range features manual and automatic bypass, LCD display and 2-year warranty with extended runtime via external batteries.

- single-phase online double conversion UPS available in tower and rack-mounted versions of 1 to 10 kVA. This range features manual and automatic bypass, LCD display and 2-year warranty with extended runtime via external batteries. Easy UPS 3S - three-phase, online double conversion UPS, up to 96 percent efficiency in double conversion mode and 99 percent efficiency in ECO mode. Compatible with VRLA or Lithium-ion batteries Easy UPS 3S comes complete with conformal-coated printed circuit boards, replaceable dust filters and overload protection.

"Easy UPS is one of our most accessible UPS ranges to-date, meeting the requirements of the professional electrical specifier and installer community with their competitive specifications and price points," said Nico Van Der Merwe, Home & Distribution VP, UK & Ireland, Schneider Electric. "With ease of installation, a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and unbeatable quality, Easy UPS presents a versatile, affordable uninterruptible power system, ensuring business continuity for inconsistent power conditions."

Key features across the range include:

Greater efficiency - Up to 96% efficiency in double conversion mode

Wide input voltage range - protecting users against high fluctuations in power

Intuitive LCD/LED interface - providing status updates for fast diagnostics

High energy savings - Up to 99% efficiency in Schneider Electric ECO mode

Fast recharging - offering up to 90 per cent capacity in four hours and protect against frequent outages

Easy monitoring, management, and services

A wide operating temperature range and strong overload protection

Uptime and the need for uninterruptible power remain a key consideration for mission critical applications. According to the Uptime Institute global annual data centre survey 2020, 75% of respondents cited that downtime could have been preventable with better management, processes or configuration.

Easy UPS are EcoStruxure-ready, offering simplified monitoring, management and comprehensive, 24/7 services via Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Asset Advisor software. With an optional Web/SNMP card, proactive remote monitoring enables users to mitigate emerging fault conditions and reduce the cost of on-site servicing, while minimising the risk of unplanned downtime.

Instant access to live data via the EcoStruxure Asset Advisor mobile application ensures visibility into the UPS health and lifecycle, whether on premise or on the go, while affordable 24/7 remote troubleshooting provides peace of mind and fast issue resolution via the Schneider Electric Connected Services Hub.

The Schneider Electric Easy UPS series is available to electrical professionals now. For more information - visit the website.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management.

From energy and sustainability consulting to optimizing the life cycle of your operational systems, we have world-wide services to meet your business needs. As a customer-centric organization, Schneider Electric is your trusted advisor to help increase asset reliability, improve total cost of ownership and drive your enterprise's digital transformation towards sustainability, efficiency and safety.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

