eSight 4 Patented Medical Device for the Visually Impaired Now Available in United Kingdom

New, more versatile, and advanced eSight 4 enables eye care professionals to help people with serious visual impairments see clearly and participate in an active life

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020today announces that its newest vision enhancement technology, eSight 4 , is now available in the United Kingdom, expanding its goal of providing sight to people with visual impairment on a global basis. eSight 4 obtained its CE Mark in August, meeting the European Union's standards for health, safety and environmental protections. The device is now available through VisionAid Technologies .



"Since the launch of eSight 4 in North America, response from vision care specialists, distributors of assistive technology and the low vision community has exceeded our expectations. We've heard from people in Europe who can't wait to get their hands on the device. Our expansion into Europe is the first step in reaching a larger audience, so we can change lives for even more people around the world," said Gregory Ogorek, eSight's Chief Operating Officer and President, International.

According to the European Blind Union, there's an estimated 30 million blind or partially sighted people in Europe. In the U.K. alone, there are almost 2 million people living with sight loss.

The device works by combining a best-match camera and lens technology with advanced sensors and proprietary algorithms to maximize the quality of information sent to the brain, which in turn dramatically augments sight. A typical eSight user has visual acuity from 6/18 to 6/240, some as high as 6/400, caused by more than 20 different eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and Stargardt's disease. Wearing eSight, many achieve 6/6 visual acuity making eSight an exceptional assistive technology for eye care professionals to provide to their low vision patients.

Wireless and hands-free, with vision controls built right into the headset, eSight 4 is the most mobile device yet, allowing users to remain active, while enjoying the benefits of eSight. New features include:

A halo band to improve comfort with an easy-to-swap battery in the back that evenly distributes the weight around the head for all-day use.

eSight's patented bioptic tilt, which allows users to see what's in front of them and what's around them with their natural peripheral vision.

The new device is cloud-based, so wearers are provided with easy and instant access to the latest features and can invite loved ones to see what they are seeing and help manage their eSight experience.

Mobile apps for Android and Apple smartphones provide advanced features including the ability to view their mobile screen on their eSight where they can freeze and zoom to see tiny details, stream videos on their phone and view it through their eSight, as well as save and share photos and videos captured on their eSight.

"Just looking at the statistics, it's clear there's a need for eSight in the United Kingdom," said Ogorek. "Our expansion into Europe is the tip of the iceberg but will benefit thousands of more individuals so they can return to work and enjoy all aspects of daily life."

Experiencing high demand from eye care specialists and distributors of assistive technology in the United Kingdom, as well as from the low vision community, eSight will hold a virtual launch event on Nov. 17 from 2 to 3 p.m. GMT. Those who are interested can register here: www.my.demio.com/ref/FrD9hxPqragXvinB.

For more information on how to become an eSight distributor or how eSight can benefit you or someone you know, please visit http://www.esighteyewear.com/uk/eSight-4.

For downloadable images, videos, and more, please visit: www.esighteyewear.com/uk/eSight-4-press-kit.

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: empower individuals with sight loss to see new possibilities through enhanced vision. eSight provides the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments and is compatible with more than 20 eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and Stargardt disease. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

Media Contact

Lauren Cozza

Uproar PR for eSight

321-236-0102 x 233

lcozza@uproarpr.com

