Largest investor partnering conference for diagnostics, personalized medicine and research tools from November 17th to 21st

Over 150 investors and more than 350 registrations from over 20 countries

Innovative diagnostic solutions play an essential role in coping with the corona pandemic. In order to better meet current and future challenges, DxPx 2020, Europe's largest international partnering conference for diagnostics, digital health, regenerative medicine and research tools offers the ideal network platform for startups, companies and investors.

The planned hybrid event concept had to be adjusted due to the increasing number of COVID-19 infections. To this end, the DxPx has been extended and will now take place for the first time as a digital five-day partnering conference from Tuesday 17th to Saturday 21st of November. With an adapted digital concept, investment opportunities, M&A and license options and R&D partnerships between entrepreneurs and investors can still be evaluated in pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings.

"Right now, it's extremely important to increasingly promote innovative new solutions for managing the crisis. Therefore, we're passing on the savings from the now purely digital event one-to-one to startups and are offering a reduced rate of €199 for the entire five days with over 150 investors. As the organizers, we'll also be offering a prize of €5.000 for the best pitch in order to set an example in times of crises," explains Dr. Mirko Stange as the initiator of the DxPx.

Christoph Brandenberger, Managing Director at the US investment bank Brown Gibbons Lang Company and together with Roche Diagnostics, one of the two gold sponsors of DxPx: "We're looking forward to participating again in the DxPx conference despite of all the challenges during this year. The conference offers an ideal platform and shows how important such events are, especially in times of COVID. This is also shown by the already more than 100 applications for the DxPx Award a significant increase compared to the previous year." The registration period has been extended to November 6th

For the first time, DxPx 2020 also offers the opportunity for companies to present their business to over 40 investors from Asia with the China Forum in addition to investor partnering.

Companies can find out more about one of the remaining presentation slots at: t.dammer@dxpx-conference.com

Journalists can register: info@dxpx-conference.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005538/en/

Contacts:

contact

Thyll Dammer

t.dammer@dxpx-conference.com

press contact

Dagmar Metzger

info@wordstatt.de