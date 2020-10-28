Edwards, the leading supplier of vacuum and abatement services and solutions to the global semiconductor industry, has announced the appointment of Kate Wilson as the President of the Semiconductor Division. Kate will take up the role on 1st January 2021, succeeding Dr Paul Rawlings, who will retire after more than 23 years with Edwards, including three years as President of the Semiconductor Division.

Kate Wilson, appointed President of Edwards Semiconductor (Photo: Business Wire)

Kate, a dual British and US citizen, has more than 25 years' experience in the global semiconductor industry, most recently serving as Vice President of Marketing for Edwards' Semiconductor Division. She joined Edwards as a graduate trainee and has held a variety of roles in product management, applications and marketing in the UK, USA and Korea.

"I feel privileged to be taking up the reins from Paul as President of Edwards' Semiconductor Division," said Kate. "I look forward to building on the strong foundations Paul and our talented global team have already put in place to improve our customers' experience and support their technology and innovation development.

"People are critical to our success at Edwards. I'll continue to build an inclusive and diverse workforce at Edwards, as well as encouraging greater diversity across the semiconductor industry as a whole. This is essential to our continued innovation and our ability to respond to the many challenges and opportunities in the dynamic industry in which we work."

About Edwards

Edwards is the leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products, exhaust management systems and related value-added services. These are integral to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells; are used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes including power, glass and other coating applications, steel and other metallurgy, pharmaceutical and chemical; and for both scientific instruments and a wide range of R&D applications.

Edwards has around 6,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design, manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management equipment and has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America.

Edwards is part of the Atlas Copco Group (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: ATCO A, ATCO B), a Sweden-based provider of industrial productivity solutions.

Further information about Edwards can be found at www.edwardsvacuum.com

