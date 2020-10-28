China reportedly has 10 GW of heterojunction cell capacity already up and running or under construction. Liyou Yang, general manager at Chinese state-owned manufacturer Jinergy that as costs for the technology continue to fall, more manufacturers in Asia can be expected to make the switch.With continued performance improvements coming from PERC technology, heterojunction; the so called 'next generation' of silicon PV - which requires investment in a whole new set of processes and equipment, has been slower to get off the ground than many expected. Analysts at PV InfoLink expect the market share ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...