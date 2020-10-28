Aeris Communications: Aeris Launches Free White Paper: 'Five Must-Haves from Your IoT Connectivity Partner to Ensure Successful Remote Patient Monitoring'

In the midst of COVID, IoT supported Remote Patient Monitoring is on the increase as healthcare providers strive to reduce in-person contact

Performance-Optimized Coverage: RPM devices need constant access to a cellular network to provide reliable care. This can be especially challenging, given that most RPM devices operate indoors. Overlapping multi-carrier coverage with performance-optimized steering boosts success rates and ensures 24/7 care for those who need it.

Cost control: RPM solution providers pay for cellular device connectivity costs. Flexible rate plans with short-term contracts and effective tools guard against overages, which can ease the burden of managing costs.

Security: Patient privacy is a top priority. Features like access control using Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF) and AI/ML monitoring tools and alerts can help healthcare providers keep patient information secure and adhere to privacy laws.



Aeris VP of Market Development, Europe, Mohsen Mohseninia comments:"Aeris has been serving the connected healthcare market for over two decades and we've leveraged that experience to build an offering that meets all of the requirements laid out above. The Aeris Fusion IoT Networkis the only cellular IoT network that provides visibility and control over your entire connected operation-globally and at scale. With 'Fusion', you can optimize coverage from 600 carriers in 190 countries, manage risks, and deliver the highest possible quality of service for your customers-all while optimizing costs across your business."



Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we have powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris' offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

