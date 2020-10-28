Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Update re Change of Name and Shareholder Consultation

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC

Update Regarding Change of Name and Shareholder Consultation

The Board of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that further to the Results of General Meeting announcement on 9 October 2020, the Company has consulted with dissenting shareholders with regards to the proposed change of its name.

Following the consultations, and in order to ensure consistency between the name of the Company and its investment policy, and further to reflect the merger of Premier Asset Management Group PLC with Miton Group PLC in November 2019, the Company confirms that on 20 October 2020, under the powers conferred under the Company's articles of association, the Board resolved to change the name of the Company to Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC.

The Company has made all necessary filings at the Registrar of Companies to effect the change of name; however, there is expected to be a delay in Companies House effecting the change. A further announcement will be made at that time.

In addition, following the passing of the resolution to change the investment policy to focus on renewable energy, the Company has also consulted with dissenting shareholders with regards to the change of investment policy. The Board appreciates that the dissenting shareholders would have preferred to retain the Company's prior investment policy to invest in a broader spread of infrastructure investments. However, for the reasons set out in the Company's circular dated 16 September 2020, and following an indication from the largest dissenting shareholder that he intends to continue his support of the Company notwithstanding the change in investment policy, the Board believes that the change of investment policy is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

