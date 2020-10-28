The centralized nature of policymaking in Beijing would enable component standardization to ease the transition from EV to stationary energy storage use, according to Greenpeace East Asia.Environmental NGO Greenpeace has said China's leaders must put the repurposing of electric vehicle (EV) batteries at the heart of plans to be carbon neutral by 2060. The East Asian branch of the charity has calculated 12.85 million tons of lithium-ion batteries will no longer be useful for e-mobility in China during the next decade. Repurposing those devices for energy storage use, rather than manufacturing ...

