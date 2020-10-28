The country's latest tech-specific PV tender was oversubscribed. The final average prices are slightly higher than those recorded in the last procurement round.From pv magazine Germany Germany's federal network agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, announced that the country's latest tech-specific tender for large scale PV, held on October 20, brought in 87 bids for 393.2 MW of solar capacity. The tender's allocated volume of 96.3 MW was significantly oversubscribed. The authorities awarded 30 bids. The final prices ranged from €0.0498/kWh ($0.058) to €0.0536/kWh, up slightly from the preliminary ...

