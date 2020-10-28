Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Half-year Report

London, 28 October 2020

GRAND VISION MEDIA HOLDINGS PLC ("GVMH" or the "Company")

HALF YEARLY REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

The CEO's Report

Overview

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 has had a significant adverse effect on the Group's performance in the first half of 2020. The major restrictions on travel and closure of businesses has caused significant disruption and erosion of confidence, resulting in a decline in revenues in the period. Cinemas remain closed in China, which has had a major adverse impact on the out-of-home advertising revenues.

It is uncertain as to when trading conditions will return to normal, and the disruption is expected to continue for the remainder of the financial year. The Group has increased its focus on eCommerce marketing and services to mitigate against the decline in its traditional revenues, by leveraging its contact base and international business network. These services are predominantly targeted at suppliers of medical equipment, who have experienced a significant increase in activity levels as a result of the pandemic.

We have also continued our expansion plan, by forging more strategic partnerships, both in geographic expansion and also in the development of new location types. This includes a partnership with Mediaplus of Singapore, who will work with us to expand into Singapore. We are also evaluating the implementation of our panels at retail locations such as supermarkets and department stores.

Summary of Trading Results

Revenue in the period was HKD6,045K [1H2019: HKD7,886K], which represents a decline of 23%. The Group had a loss after tax of HKD664K [1H2019: HKD8,164K loss]. The Group has managed to achieve cost savings as a result of space consolidation and headcount reductions, and has taken advantage of Government fiscal support aimed at helping businesses through the pandemic.

Outlook

The cinemas across China started to re-open from July 2020, operating with reduced audiences. This situation remains as at today. The outlook for the reminder of the financial year remains uncertain, and trading conditions are expected to be challenging. The Group will continue to focus on generating revenue from other sources whilst its traditional business remains affected by the effects of the pandemic.

Responsibility Statement

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

a. the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting';

b. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six

months of the year; and,

c. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein).

Cautionary statement

This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to

assess the Company's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by

any other party or for any other purpose.

The condensed accounts have not been reviewed by the auditors.

Jonathan Lo

Chief Executive Officer

Date: 28 October 2020

Interim Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income







Notes GVMH

6 months Ended

30 June

2020 GVMH

6 months Ended

30 June

2019 GVMH

Year End

31 December

2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Turnover 6,045 7,886 12,034 Cost of Sales (3,142) (6,571) (10,648) Gross Profit 2,903 1,315 1,386 Other Income / Expenditure 729 167 184 Administrative expenses (1,250) (3,413) (6,305) Depreciation (503) (1,708) (2,350) Admission costs (2,401) (4,451) (7,787) Premium on reverse acquisition - - - Operating Loss (522) (8,090) (14,872) Finance Cost (142) (74) (223) Loss before taxation (664) (8,164) (15,095) Tax on loss on ordinary activities - - - Loss after taxation (664) (8,164) (15,095) Exchange difference arising on Translation

(486)

(955) 138 Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period

(1,150)

(9,119) (14,957) (Loss)/profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (306) (8,348) (15,221) Non-controlling interests (358) 184 126 (664) (8,164) (15,095) Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (792) (9,303) (15,083) Non-controlling interests (358) 184 126 (1,150) (9,119) (14,957) Basic and diluted earnings per share (HK$) 5 (0.0069) (0.0867) (0.1568)

Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

GVMH PLC Share Capital Share Premium Group Reorganization Reserve Capital Contribution arising from shareholders loan Exchange Reserve Non-Controlling Interest Retained Earnings Total Equity HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Balance at 31 December 2018 96,017 44,106 (96,631)

-

1,896

(3,410)

(54,215) (12,237) Re-Organization Reserve - - 4,461 - - - - 4,461 Capital Contribution - - - 844 - - - 844 Exchange Reserve - - - - 927 - (296) 631 Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - 184 - 184 Loss for the period - - - - - - (9,303) (9,303) Balance at 30 JUNE 2019 96,017 44,106 (92,170)

844

2,823

(3,226)

(63,814) (15,420) Share issue - - - - - - - - Re-Organization Reserve - - (4,461) - - - - (4,461) Capital Contribution - - - - - - - - Exchange Reserve - - - - 5,535 - - 5,535 Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - (58) - (58) Loss for the Period - - - - - - (5,534) (5,534) Balance at 31 December 2019 96,017 44,106 (96,631)

844

8,358

(3,284)

(69,348) (19,938) Re-Organization Reserve - - (2,641) - - - - (2,641) Capital Contribution - - - 2,552 - - - 2,552 Exchange Reserve - - - - (1,313) - - (1,313) Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - 2,282 - 2,282 Loss for the period - - - - - - (307) (307) Balance at 30 JUNE 2020 96,017 44,106 (99,272)

3,396

7,045

(1,002)

(69,655) (19,365)

Share capital is the amount subscribed for shares at nominal value.

The share premium has arisen on the issue of shares at a premium to their nominal value.

Retained losses represent the cumulative loss of the Company attributable to equity shareholders.

Interim Condensed Statement of the Financial Position



Notes GVMH

30 June

2020 GVMH

30 June

2019 GVMH

31 December 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Assets Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 219 488 165 Right of use assets (IFRS16) 1,397 - 1,710 Total Non-Current Asset 1,616 488 1,875 Current assets Inventories 985 994 1,004 Trade and Other Receivables 7,422 6,890 6,403 Deposits and Pre-Payments 233 360 395 Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,643 2,752 510 Total Current Assets 10,283 10,996 8,312 Total Assets 11,899 11,484 10,187 Equity and Liabilities Share Capital 6 96,017 96,017 96,017 Share Premium Account 6 44,106 44,106 44,106 Group Re-organization Reserve (99,272) (92,170) (96,631) Capital Contribution arising from Shareholder's Loan 3,396 844 844 Exchange Reverses 7,045 2,823 8,358 Non-Controlling Interest (1,002) (3,226) (3,284) Retained Earnings (69,655) (63,814) (69,348) Total Equity (19,365) (15,420) (19,938) Liabilities Non-Current Liabilities Shareholders loan 13,985 13,779 14,715 Total Non-Current Liabilities 13,985 13,779 14,715 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 14,379 12,399 13,050 Amount Due to Directors 1,426 551 515 Lease Liability 1,449 - 1,761 Deposits Received 25 175 84 Total Current Liability 17,279 13,125 15,410 Total Liabilities 31,264 26,904 30,125 Total Equity and Liabilities 11,899 11,484 10,187

Interim Condensed Cash Flow Statement







Notes GVMH

6 Months Ended 30 JUNE 2020 GVMH

6 Months Ended 30 JUNE 2019 GVMH

For the year ended 31 December 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating loss (664) (8,164) (15,095) Add: Depreciation 503 1,708 2,350 Add: Finance Cost on Shareholders loan 142 74 223 Add: Non Cash Successful fee - - - Add: Share based payment 1,320 Changes in working capital (Increase) / decrease in inventories 19 712 702 (Increase) / decrease in receivables (857) (1,787) (1,299) Decrease in deposits and prepayments - 677 641 Increase / (decrease) in payables 3,150 2,133 2,473 Decrease in deposit received - - (27) Net cash flow from operating activities 2,293 (4,647) (8,712) Investing Activities Payments for Purchase of Property, Plant and equity - (12) (10) Acquisition of fixed assets (246) - - Net cash flow from investing activities (246) (12) (10) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of lease liabilities (329) - (290) Increase in an amount due from director - - 211 Increase in convertible loans - - 6,904 (Repayment of) / proceeds from Shareholder loans 416 5,029 (850) Net cash flow from financing activities 87 5,029 5,975 Net cash flow for the period 2,134 370 (2,746) Opening Cash and cash equivalents 510 2,552 2,552 Effect on Foreign exchange rate changes (1,001) (170) 704 Closing Cash and cash equivalents 1,643 2,752 510

Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements

1. General Information

GRAND VISION MEDIA HOLDINGS PLC ('the Company') is a media company incorporated in the United Kingdom. Details of the registered office, the officers and advisers to the Company are presented on the Directors and Advisers page at the end of this report. The information within these interim condensed financial statements and accompanying notes must be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements that have been prepared for the period ended 31 December 2019.

2. Basis of Preparation

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 were approved by the board and authorised for issue on 28 October 2020.

The basis of preparation and accounting policies set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 31 December 2019 have been applied in the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements. These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as endorsed by the EU that are expected to be applicable to the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2020 and on the basis of the accounting policies expected to be used in those financial statements.

The figures for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The comparative figures for the period ended 31 December 2019 are extracts from the 2019 audited accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2019 accounts was not qualified.

The assets and liabilities of the legal subsidiary, GVC Holdings Limited are recognized and measured in the Group financial statements at the pre-combination carrying amounts, without restatement of fair value. The retained earnings and other equity balances recognized in the Group financial statements reflect the retained earnings and other equity balances of Grand Vision Media Holdings plc immediately before the reverse and the results of the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 and post reverse.

Standards and Interpretations adopted with no material effect on financial statements

There are no other IFRS or IFRIC interpretations that are not yet effective that would be expected to have material impact on the Group.

Going concern

The Group's forecasts and projections, taking into account the increase in revenue from new streams to mitigate against the decline in traditional revenues, and changes in the level of overhead costs, show that the company should be able to operate within its available cash resources. The directors have, at the time of approving the interim accounts, a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in existence for the foreseeable future. They therefore continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 has had a significant adverse effect on the Group's performance in the first half of 2020. The outlook for the reminder of the financial year remains uncertain, and trading conditions are expected to be challenging. The Group will continue to focus on generating revenue from other sources whilst its traditional business remains adversely impacted by the effects of the pandemic.

3. Segmental Reporting

In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has one class of business, being that of out of home media and marketing and operates in the Peoples Republic of China/Hong Kong.

4. Company Result for the period

The Company has elected to take the exemption under section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to present the parent Company income statement account.

The operating loss of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was HK$ 585,869 (2019:

loss of HK$ 1,052,293, year ended 31 December 2019: HK$ 1,273,000). The current period operating loss incorporated the following main items:

GVMH

30 JUNE 2020 GVMH

30 JUNE 2019 GVMH

31 December

2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Accounting and administration fees - 79 209 Employment expenses 297 732 521 Rent fees - - - Legal and professional fees 150 49 304 Listing costs - 115 - Other expenses 139 77 239 Total 586 1,052 1,273

5. Earnings per Share

Earnings per share data is based on the Company result for the six months and the weighted average number of shares in issue.

Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period:

GVMH

30 June

2020 GVMH

30 June 2019 GVMH

31 December

2019 HK$ HK$ HK$ Loss after tax (664,000) (8,348,000) (15,095,000) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 96,287,079 96,287,079 96,287,079 Basic and diluted loss per share (0.0069) (0.0867) (0.1568)

Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same, since where a loss is incurred the effect of outstanding share options and warrants is considered anti-dilutive and is ignored for the purpose of the loss per share calculation. There were no potential dilutive shares in issue during the period.

6. Share Capital

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of new ordinary shares are deducted against share capital.

Allotted, called up and fully paid ordinary shares of 10p each Number of shares Share Capital Share

Capital Share

Premium Share Premium £ HK$ £ HK$ Balance at 31 December 2018 96,287,079 9,628,708 96,017,186 4,422,954 44,105,565 Balance at 30 JUNE 2019 96,287,079 9,628,708 96,017,186 4,422,954 44,105,565 Balance at 31 December 2019 96,287,079 9,628,708 96,017,186 4,422,954 44,105,565 Balance at 30 JUNE 2020 96,287,079 9,628,708 96,017,186 4,422,954 44,105,565

7 Events Subsequent to 30 June 2020

There were no events subsequent to the balance sheet date.

8. Reports

