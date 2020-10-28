The new water and wastewater treatment chemicals market research from Technavio indicates Positive and Superior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the demand for fresh water due to rise in population," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. As the markets recover Technavio expects the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market size to grow by USD 16.74 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Segment Highlights for 2020

The water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.05%.

The market growth will accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%.

Regional Analysis

46% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

China, India, and Japan are the key markets for water and wastewater treatment chemicals in APAC.

Notes:

The water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is segmented by type (coagulants and flocculants, corrosion and scale inhibitors, biocides and disinfectants, ph adjusters and softeners, and others), application (municipality, power generation, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Accepta Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Danaher Corp., Ecolab Inc., Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Thermax Ltd.

