Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 26.
Highlights for third quarter 2020 include:
- Total revenue of over $1.1 billion, a 19% year-over-year increase, led by robust growth in marine, fitness and outdoor
- Gross margin and operating margin were 60.2% and 28.6%, respectively
- Operating income of $317 million, increasing 21% over the prior year quarter
- GAAP diluted EPS was $1.63 and pro forma diluted EPS(1) was $1.58, increasing 24% over the prior year quarter
- Named Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association for the sixth consecutive year
- Since its launch in 2011, Garmin inReach has provided remote communication and rescue facilitation in over 5,000 SOS incidents, demonstrating the crucial importance of satellite based two-way messaging wherever our customers need assistance
- Began production shipments of the BMW MGU 2020 computing module, expanding our role as a tier-one supplier for BMW automobiles
- Launched the Garmin Catalyst, an industry-first coaching tool to optimize motorsports driving performance
- Garmin Autoland has achieved Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification in a total of three aircraft to-date with the latest being the Cirrus Vision Jet, the first jet aircraft to be certified with this game-changing safety technology
(in thousands, except per share data)
13-Weeks Ended
39-Weeks Ended
September 26,
September 28,
YoY
September 26,
September 28,
YoY
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Net sales
1,109,194
934,383
19
2,835,168
2,655,273
7
Marine
165,437
107,694
54
486,269
393,070
24
Fitness
328,446
243,099
35
846,688
675,007
25
Outdoor
334,844
258,294
30
716,146
622,748
15
Auto
129,355
137,722
(6
320,215
422,132
(24
Aviation
151,112
187,574
(19
465,850
542,316
(14
Gross margin
60.2
60.7
59.6
60.1
Operating income
28.6
28.0
24.1
25.2
GAAP diluted EPS
1.63
1.19
37
3.44
3.10
11
Pro forma diluted EPS(1)
1.58
1.27
24
3.41
3.16
8
(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS
Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer
"Demand for active lifestyle products fueled strong revenue growth resulting in record revenue and profits for the quarter," said Cliff Pemble, President and CEO of Garmin. "Interest in our products remains high as we move into the important holiday selling season, and we are prepared with a strong lineup of products that offer the innovation and uniqueness that consumers want."
Marine
Revenue from the marine segment grew 54% in the third quarter across multiple categories led by chartplotters. Gross margin and operating margin were 61% and 31%, respectively, resulting in 152% operating income growth. For the sixth consecutive year, Garmin was recognized as the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) and was also awarded four Product of Excellence awards. We launched the new OnDeck system, Garmin's first remote connectivity solution for boaters to track, monitor, and remotely control switches on their vessel from virtually anywhere. We also refreshed our Fantom solid-state marine radar offering industry leading power in the solid-state RADAR market.
Fitness
Revenue from the fitness segment grew 35% in the third quarter driven by strong demand for our advanced wearables and cycling products. Gross margin and operating margin were 54% and 27%, respectively, resulting in 75% operating income growth. We launched the new Forerunner 745, adding daily suggested workouts helping competitors reach their goals, and the Garmin Clipboard app that offers an integrated solution for coaches to manage team training and performance. We also launched the Venu Sq, an entry-level smart watch with GPS capability that combines daily style with industry-leading health monitoring.
Outdoor
Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 30% in the third quarter across all categories led by strong demand for our adventure watches. Gross margin and operating margin were 67% and 44%, respectively, resulting in 40% operating income growth. We recently refreshed the popular Montana series, combining the flexibility of on or off-road navigation with global messaging and SOS alerts via inReach satellite technology.
Auto
Revenue from the auto segment declined 6% during the third quarter as declines in personal navigation devices were partially offset by growth in specialty categories and new OEM programs. Gross and operating margins were 45% and 3%, respectively. We launched Garmin Catalyst, a new product category and an industry-first real-time coaching tool to help drivers achieve their full potential on the track. We began production shipments of the BMW MGU 2020 computing module expanding our role as a tier-one supplier for BMW automobiles. In addition, we began shipments of a complete infotainment solution for the Daimler Vito vehicle.
Aviation
Revenue from the aviation segment declined 19% in the third quarter due to fewer shipments to OEM customers and reduced contributions from ADS-B products. Gross margin and operating margin were 71% and 19%, respectively. During the quarter, Autoland achieved FAA certification on the Cirrus Vision Jet, becoming the first jet aircraft to incorporate Autoland technology. This latest certification brings the Autoland equipped aircraft to three models including the previously certified Piper M600 and Daher TBM 940.
Additional Financial Information
Total operating expenses in the third quarter were $351 million, a 15% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased by 18%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 14%, driven primarily by information technology costs and personnel related expenses. Advertising increased 4%, driven primarily by higher spend in the outdoor segment.
The effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2020 was 6.9% compared to 11.6% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily due to the migration of intellectual property ownership from Switzerland to the United States.
In the third quarter of 2020, we generated approximately $236 million of free cash flow(1), and paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $117 million. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.7 billion.
(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow.
2020 Guidance (2)
We expect full year 2020 revenue of approximately $4.0 billion with growth in the marine, fitness, and outdoor segments partially offset by declines in the auto and aviation segments. We expect our full year pro forma EPS to be approximately $4.70 based upon gross margin of approximately 59.0%, operating margin of approximately 24.0% and a full year pro forma effective tax rate of approximately 10.0%.
2020 Guidance
Segment
2020 Revenue
Revenue
~$4.0B
Marine
~25%
Gross Margin
~59.0%
Fitness
~20%
Operating Margin
~24.0%
Outdoor
~15%
Tax Rate
~10.0%
Aviation
~(17%)
EPS
~$4.70
Auto
~(20%)
(2) See attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures
Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements
The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:
When:
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern
Where:
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/
How:
Simply log on to the web at the address above or call to listen in at 855-757-3897
An archive of the live webcast will be available until October 28, 2021 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investors link and click over to the Events Calendar page.
This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates," "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's expected fiscal 2020 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new products to be introduced, statements relating to possible future dividends, statements related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in both the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin's 2019 Form 10-K and the Q3 2020 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of October 28, 2020. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.
Garmin, the Garmin logo and the Garmin delta, Forerunner, Venu, inReach and Montana are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. Garmin Catalyst, Fantom, Garmin OnDeck, and Panoptix, are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
39-Weeks Ended
September 26,
September 28,
September 26,
September 28,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
1,109,194
934,383
2,835,168
2,655,273
Cost of goods sold
441,211
366,925
1,144,816
1,060,752
Gross profit
667,983
567,458
1,690,352
1,594,521
Advertising expense
33,866
32,668
90,031
101,808
Selling, general and administrative expense
142,134
124,769
411,335
380,289
Research and development expense
174,882
148,561
506,013
443,361
Total operating expense
350,882
305,998
1,007,379
925,458
Operating income
317,101
261,460
682,973
669,063
Other income (expense):
Interest income
7,777
12,309
30,258
39,748
Foreign currency gains (losses)
10,113
(16,296
(9,802
(12,568
Other income (expense)
1,726
294
8,515
3,567
Total other income (expense)
19,616
(3,693
28,971
30,747
Income before income taxes
336,717
257,767
711,944
699,810
Income tax provision
23,300
29,901
53,168
108,115
Net income
313,417
227,866
658,776
591,695
Net income per share:
Basic
1.64
1.20
3.45
3.12
Diluted
1.63
1.19
3.44
3.10
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
191,234
190,102
191,021
189,853
Diluted
191,998
190,962
191,760
190,790
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share information)
September 26
December 28
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,223,516
1,027,567
Marketable securities
430,164
376,463
Accounts receivable, net
658,000
706,763
Inventories
821,377
752,908
Deferred costs
21,067
25,105
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
187,746
169,044
Total current assets
3,341,870
3,057,850
Property and equipment, net
813,561
728,921
Operating lease right-of-use assets
74,949
63,589
Restricted cash
293
71
Marketable securities
1,058,103
1,205,475
Deferred income taxes
247,502
268,518
Noncurrent deferred costs
17,676
23,493
Intangible assets, net
818,781
659,629
Other assets
177,934
159,253
Total assets
6,550,669
6,166,799
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
235,467
240,831
Salaries and benefits payable
137,859
128,426
Accrued warranty costs
40,002
39,758
Accrued sales program costs
76,255
112,578
Deferred revenue
88,042
94,562
Accrued royalty costs
15,389
15,401
Accrued advertising expense
25,905
35,142
Other accrued expenses
105,731
95,060
Income taxes payable
48,342
56,913
Dividend payable
349,964
217,262
Total current liabilities
1,122,956
1,035,933
Deferred income taxes
124,746
114,754
Noncurrent income taxes
75,186
105,771
Noncurrent deferred revenue
52,715
67,329
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
58,416
49,238
Other liabilities
12,309
278
Stockholders' equity:
Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 191,237
17,979
17,979
Additional paid-in capital
1,872,519
1,835,622
Treasury stock
(326,294
(345,040
Retained earnings
3,421,159
3,229,061
Accumulated other comprehensive income
118,978
55,874
Total stockholders' equity
5,104,341
4,793,496
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
6,550,669
6,166,799
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
39-Weeks Ended
September 26,
September 28,
Operating Activities:
Net income
658,776
591,695
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
57,141
52,503
Amortization
32,969
25,112
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(1,815
(5
Unrealized foreign currency losses
4,384
14,653
Deferred income taxes
14,353
18,012
Stock compensation expense
53,515
47,553
Realized gain on marketable securities
(1,316
(213
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
59,474
15,244
Inventories
(56,063
(178,121
Other current and non-current assets
(27,019
(86,538
Accounts payable
(11,939
27,523
Other current and non-current liabilities
(18,299
(54,401
Deferred revenue
(21,148
(7,750
Deferred costs
9,855
6,326
Income taxes payable
(53,419
(7,423
Net cash provided by operating activities
699,449
464,170
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(137,072
(91,469
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
1,965
370
Purchase of intangible assets
(1,643
(1,862
Purchase of marketable securities
(702,487
(333,320
Redemption of marketable securities
808,554
333,783
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(148,648
(275,310
Net cash used in investing activities
(179,331
(367,808
Financing activities:
Dividends
(333,975
(308,905
Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards
15,202
12,982
Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards
(13,074
(12,972
Net cash used in financing activities
(331,847
(308,895
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
7,900
(11,834
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
196,171
(224,367
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,027,638
1,201,805
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
1,223,809
977,438
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Reportable Segments
Marine
Fitness
Outdoor
Auto
Aviation
Total
13-Weeks Ended September 26, 2020
Net sales
165,437
328,446
334,844
129,355
151,112
1,109,194
Gross profit
100,423
177,794
223,704
58,135
107,927
667,983
Operating income
50,482
87,083
147,477
3,462
28,597
317,101
13-Weeks Ended September 28, 2019
Net sales
107,694
243,099
258,294
137,722
187,574
934,383
Gross profit
64,275
126,835
170,846
65,814
139,688
567,458
Operating income
20,008
49,831
105,051
20,857
65,713
261,460
39-Weeks Ended September 26, 2020
Net sales
486,269
846,688
716,146
320,215
465,850
2,835,168
Gross profit
288,103
446,936
469,150
147,393
338,770
1,690,352
Operating income
134,195
190,075
262,057
(6,837
103,483
682,973
39-Weeks Ended September 28, 2019
Net sales
393,070
675,007
622,748
422,132
542,316
2,655,273
Gross profit
234,014
352,805
403,842
198,012
405,848
1,594,521
Operating income
88,212
118,369
218,340
53,978
190,164
669,063
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
39-Weeks Ended
September 26,
September 28,
YoY
September 26,
September 28,
YoY
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Net sales
1,109,194
934,383
19
2,835,168
2,655,273
7
Americas
521,869
439,113
19
1,372,360
1,289,409
6
EMEA
407,859
344,010
19
1,042,928
942,625
11
APAC
179,466
151,260
19
419,880
423,239
(1
EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC Asia Pacific and Australian Continent
Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma net income (earnings) per share, pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.
The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.
Pro forma effective tax rate
The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first 39 weeks of 2019, there were no such discrete tax items identified.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Pro Forma Effective Tax Rate
(In thousands, except effective tax rate (ETR) information)
13-Weeks Ended
39-Weeks Ended
September 26,
September 26,
2020
2020
ETR(1)
ETR(1)
U.S GAAP income tax provision
23,300
6.9
53,168
7.5
Pro forma discrete tax item:
Uncertain Tax Reserve Release(2)
14,308
Pro forma income tax provision
23,300
6.9
67,476
9.5
(1) Effective tax rate is calculated by taking the income tax provision divided by income before taxes, as presented on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2) In second quarter 2020, the Company recognized a $14.3 million income tax benefit due to the release of uncertain tax position reserves associated with the 2014 intercompany restructuring, which was a pro forma adjustment in 2014. The second quarter 2020 impact of the reserve release is not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings and therefore affects period-to-period comparability.
The net release of other uncertain tax position reserves, amounting to approximately $22.9 million and $23.3 million in the 39 weeks ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019, respectively, have not been identified as pro forma adjustments as such items tend to be more recurring in nature.
Pro forma net income (earnings) per share
Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Pro Forma Net Income (Earnings) Per Share
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
39-Weeks Ended
September 26,
September 28,
September 26,
September 28,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP net income
313,417
227,866
658,776
591,695
Foreign currency gains losses(1)
(10,113
16,296
9,802
12,568
Tax effect of foreign currency gains losses(2)
700
(1,890
(929
(1,942
Pro forma discrete tax item(3)
(14,308
Pro forma net income
304,004
242,272
653,341
602,321
GAAP net income per share:
Basic
1.64
1.20
3.45
3.12
Diluted
1.63
1.19
3.44
3.10
Pro forma net income per share:
Basic
1.59
1.27
3.42
3.17
Diluted
1.58
1.27
3.41
3.16
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
191,234
190,102
191,021
189,853
Diluted
191,998
190,962
191,760
190,790
(1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.
(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the pro forma effective tax rate of 6.9% and 9.5% for the 13-weeks and 39-weeks ended September 26, 2020, respectively, and an effective tax rate of 11.6% and 15.4% for the 13-weeks and 39-weeks ended September 28, 2019, respectively.
(3) The discrete tax item is discussed in the pro forma effective tax rate section above.
Free cash flow
Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operating performance and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's operating results to historical performance. This metric may also be useful to investors, but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
39-Weeks Ended
September 26,
September 28,
September 26,
September 28,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
274,339
188,952
699,449
464,170
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(38,802
(30,974
(137,072
(91,469
Free Cash Flow
235,537
157,978
562,377
372,701
Forward-looking Financial Measures
The forward-looking financial measures in our 2020 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.
The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.05 per share for the 39-weeks ended September 26, 2020.
At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not additional significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2020 or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.
