Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 26.

Highlights for third quarter 2020 include:

Total revenue of over $1.1 billion, a 19% year-over-year increase, led by robust growth in marine, fitness and outdoor

Gross margin and operating margin were 60.2% and 28.6%, respectively

Operating income of $317 million, increasing 21% over the prior year quarter

GAAP diluted EPS was $1.63 and pro forma diluted EPS (1) was $1.58, increasing 24% over the prior year quarter

was $1.58, increasing 24% over the prior year quarter Named Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association for the sixth consecutive year

Since its launch in 2011, Garmin inReach has provided remote communication and rescue facilitation in over 5,000 SOS incidents, demonstrating the crucial importance of satellite based two-way messaging wherever our customers need assistance

Began production shipments of the BMW MGU 2020 computing module, expanding our role as a tier-one supplier for BMW automobiles

Launched the Garmin Catalyst , an industry-first coaching tool to optimize motorsports driving performance

, an industry-first coaching tool to optimize motorsports driving performance Garmin Autoland has achieved Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification in a total of three aircraft to-date with the latest being the Cirrus Vision Jet, the first jet aircraft to be certified with this game-changing safety technology

(in thousands, except per share data) 13-Weeks Ended 39-Weeks Ended September 26, September 28, YoY September 26, September 28, YoY 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Net sales 1,109,194 934,383 19 2,835,168 2,655,273 7 Marine 165,437 107,694 54 486,269 393,070 24 Fitness 328,446 243,099 35 846,688 675,007 25 Outdoor 334,844 258,294 30 716,146 622,748 15 Auto 129,355 137,722 (6 320,215 422,132 (24 Aviation 151,112 187,574 (19 465,850 542,316 (14 Gross margin 60.2 60.7 59.6 60.1 Operating income 28.6 28.0 24.1 25.2 GAAP diluted EPS 1.63 1.19 37 3.44 3.10 11 Pro forma diluted EPS(1) 1.58 1.27 24 3.41 3.16 8 (1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS

Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer

"Demand for active lifestyle products fueled strong revenue growth resulting in record revenue and profits for the quarter," said Cliff Pemble, President and CEO of Garmin. "Interest in our products remains high as we move into the important holiday selling season, and we are prepared with a strong lineup of products that offer the innovation and uniqueness that consumers want."

Marine

Revenue from the marine segment grew 54% in the third quarter across multiple categories led by chartplotters. Gross margin and operating margin were 61% and 31%, respectively, resulting in 152% operating income growth. For the sixth consecutive year, Garmin was recognized as the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) and was also awarded four Product of Excellence awards. We launched the new OnDeck system, Garmin's first remote connectivity solution for boaters to track, monitor, and remotely control switches on their vessel from virtually anywhere. We also refreshed our Fantom solid-state marine radar offering industry leading power in the solid-state RADAR market.

Fitness

Revenue from the fitness segment grew 35% in the third quarter driven by strong demand for our advanced wearables and cycling products. Gross margin and operating margin were 54% and 27%, respectively, resulting in 75% operating income growth. We launched the new Forerunner 745, adding daily suggested workouts helping competitors reach their goals, and the Garmin Clipboard app that offers an integrated solution for coaches to manage team training and performance. We also launched the Venu Sq, an entry-level smart watch with GPS capability that combines daily style with industry-leading health monitoring.

Outdoor

Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 30% in the third quarter across all categories led by strong demand for our adventure watches. Gross margin and operating margin were 67% and 44%, respectively, resulting in 40% operating income growth. We recently refreshed the popular Montana series, combining the flexibility of on or off-road navigation with global messaging and SOS alerts via inReach satellite technology.

Auto

Revenue from the auto segment declined 6% during the third quarter as declines in personal navigation devices were partially offset by growth in specialty categories and new OEM programs. Gross and operating margins were 45% and 3%, respectively. We launched Garmin Catalyst, a new product category and an industry-first real-time coaching tool to help drivers achieve their full potential on the track. We began production shipments of the BMW MGU 2020 computing module expanding our role as a tier-one supplier for BMW automobiles. In addition, we began shipments of a complete infotainment solution for the Daimler Vito vehicle.

Aviation

Revenue from the aviation segment declined 19% in the third quarter due to fewer shipments to OEM customers and reduced contributions from ADS-B products. Gross margin and operating margin were 71% and 19%, respectively. During the quarter, Autoland achieved FAA certification on the Cirrus Vision Jet, becoming the first jet aircraft to incorporate Autoland technology. This latest certification brings the Autoland equipped aircraft to three models including the previously certified Piper M600 and Daher TBM 940.

Additional Financial Information

Total operating expenses in the third quarter were $351 million, a 15% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased by 18%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 14%, driven primarily by information technology costs and personnel related expenses. Advertising increased 4%, driven primarily by higher spend in the outdoor segment.

The effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2020 was 6.9% compared to 11.6% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily due to the migration of intellectual property ownership from Switzerland to the United States.

In the third quarter of 2020, we generated approximately $236 million of free cash flow(1), and paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $117 million. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.7 billion.

(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow.

2020 Guidance (2)

We expect full year 2020 revenue of approximately $4.0 billion with growth in the marine, fitness, and outdoor segments partially offset by declines in the auto and aviation segments. We expect our full year pro forma EPS to be approximately $4.70 based upon gross margin of approximately 59.0%, operating margin of approximately 24.0% and a full year pro forma effective tax rate of approximately 10.0%.

2020 Guidance Segment 2020 Revenue

Growth Estimates Revenue ~$4.0B Marine ~25% Gross Margin ~59.0% Fitness ~20% Operating Margin ~24.0% Outdoor ~15% Tax Rate ~10.0% Aviation ~(17%) EPS ~$4.70 Auto ~(20%)

(2) See attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements

The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:

When: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Where: https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/ How: Simply log on to the web at the address above or call to listen in at 855-757-3897

An archive of the live webcast will be available until October 28, 2021 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investors link and click over to the Events Calendar page.

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates," "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's expected fiscal 2020 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new products to be introduced, statements relating to possible future dividends, statements related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in both the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin's 2019 Form 10-K and the Q3 2020 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of October 28, 2020. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin, the Garmin logo and the Garmin delta, Forerunner, Venu, inReach and Montana are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. Garmin Catalyst, Fantom, Garmin OnDeck, and Panoptix, are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 39-Weeks Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales 1,109,194 934,383 2,835,168 2,655,273 Cost of goods sold 441,211 366,925 1,144,816 1,060,752 Gross profit 667,983 567,458 1,690,352 1,594,521 Advertising expense 33,866 32,668 90,031 101,808 Selling, general and administrative expense 142,134 124,769 411,335 380,289 Research and development expense 174,882 148,561 506,013 443,361 Total operating expense 350,882 305,998 1,007,379 925,458 Operating income 317,101 261,460 682,973 669,063 Other income (expense): Interest income 7,777 12,309 30,258 39,748 Foreign currency gains (losses) 10,113 (16,296 (9,802 (12,568 Other income (expense) 1,726 294 8,515 3,567 Total other income (expense) 19,616 (3,693 28,971 30,747 Income before income taxes 336,717 257,767 711,944 699,810 Income tax provision 23,300 29,901 53,168 108,115 Net income 313,417 227,866 658,776 591,695 Net income per share: Basic 1.64 1.20 3.45 3.12 Diluted 1.63 1.19 3.44 3.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 191,234 190,102 191,021 189,853 Diluted 191,998 190,962 191,760 190,790

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) September 26

2020 December 28

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,223,516 1,027,567 Marketable securities 430,164 376,463 Accounts receivable, net 658,000 706,763 Inventories 821,377 752,908 Deferred costs 21,067 25,105 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 187,746 169,044 Total current assets 3,341,870 3,057,850 Property and equipment, net 813,561 728,921 Operating lease right-of-use assets 74,949 63,589 Restricted cash 293 71 Marketable securities 1,058,103 1,205,475 Deferred income taxes 247,502 268,518 Noncurrent deferred costs 17,676 23,493 Intangible assets, net 818,781 659,629 Other assets 177,934 159,253 Total assets 6,550,669 6,166,799 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 235,467 240,831 Salaries and benefits payable 137,859 128,426 Accrued warranty costs 40,002 39,758 Accrued sales program costs 76,255 112,578 Deferred revenue 88,042 94,562 Accrued royalty costs 15,389 15,401 Accrued advertising expense 25,905 35,142 Other accrued expenses 105,731 95,060 Income taxes payable 48,342 56,913 Dividend payable 349,964 217,262 Total current liabilities 1,122,956 1,035,933 Deferred income taxes 124,746 114,754 Noncurrent income taxes 75,186 105,771 Noncurrent deferred revenue 52,715 67,329 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 58,416 49,238 Other liabilities 12,309 278 Stockholders' equity: Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 191,237

shares outstanding at September 26, 2020 and 190,686 shares outstanding

at December 28, 2019 17,979 17,979 Additional paid-in capital 1,872,519 1,835,622 Treasury stock (326,294 (345,040 Retained earnings 3,421,159 3,229,061 Accumulated other comprehensive income 118,978 55,874 Total stockholders' equity 5,104,341 4,793,496 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 6,550,669 6,166,799

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) 39-Weeks Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Operating Activities: Net income 658,776 591,695 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 57,141 52,503 Amortization 32,969 25,112 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,815 (5 Unrealized foreign currency losses 4,384 14,653 Deferred income taxes 14,353 18,012 Stock compensation expense 53,515 47,553 Realized gain on marketable securities (1,316 (213 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 59,474 15,244 Inventories (56,063 (178,121 Other current and non-current assets (27,019 (86,538 Accounts payable (11,939 27,523 Other current and non-current liabilities (18,299 (54,401 Deferred revenue (21,148 (7,750 Deferred costs 9,855 6,326 Income taxes payable (53,419 (7,423 Net cash provided by operating activities 699,449 464,170 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (137,072 (91,469 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,965 370 Purchase of intangible assets (1,643 (1,862 Purchase of marketable securities (702,487 (333,320 Redemption of marketable securities 808,554 333,783 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (148,648 (275,310 Net cash used in investing activities (179,331 (367,808 Financing activities: Dividends (333,975 (308,905 Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards 15,202 12,982 Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards (13,074 (12,972 Net cash used in financing activities (331,847 (308,895 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7,900 (11,834 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 196,171 (224,367 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,027,638 1,201,805 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 1,223,809 977,438

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands) Reportable Segments Marine Fitness Outdoor Auto Aviation Total 13-Weeks Ended September 26, 2020 Net sales 165,437 328,446 334,844 129,355 151,112 1,109,194 Gross profit 100,423 177,794 223,704 58,135 107,927 667,983 Operating income 50,482 87,083 147,477 3,462 28,597 317,101 13-Weeks Ended September 28, 2019 Net sales 107,694 243,099 258,294 137,722 187,574 934,383 Gross profit 64,275 126,835 170,846 65,814 139,688 567,458 Operating income 20,008 49,831 105,051 20,857 65,713 261,460 39-Weeks Ended September 26, 2020 Net sales 486,269 846,688 716,146 320,215 465,850 2,835,168 Gross profit 288,103 446,936 469,150 147,393 338,770 1,690,352 Operating income 134,195 190,075 262,057 (6,837 103,483 682,973 39-Weeks Ended September 28, 2019 Net sales 393,070 675,007 622,748 422,132 542,316 2,655,273 Gross profit 234,014 352,805 403,842 198,012 405,848 1,594,521 Operating income 88,212 118,369 218,340 53,978 190,164 669,063

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited) (In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 39-Weeks Ended September 26, September 28, YoY September 26, September 28, YoY 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Net sales 1,109,194 934,383 19 2,835,168 2,655,273 7 Americas 521,869 439,113 19 1,372,360 1,289,409 6 EMEA 407,859 344,010 19 1,042,928 942,625 11 APAC 179,466 151,260 19 419,880 423,239 (1 EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC Asia Pacific and Australian Continent

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma net income (earnings) per share, pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first 39 weeks of 2019, there were no such discrete tax items identified.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Pro Forma Effective Tax Rate (In thousands, except effective tax rate (ETR) information) 13-Weeks Ended 39-Weeks Ended September 26, September 26, 2020 2020 ETR(1) ETR(1) U.S GAAP income tax provision 23,300 6.9 53,168 7.5 Pro forma discrete tax item: Uncertain Tax Reserve Release(2) 14,308 Pro forma income tax provision 23,300 6.9 67,476 9.5

(1) Effective tax rate is calculated by taking the income tax provision divided by income before taxes, as presented on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(2) In second quarter 2020, the Company recognized a $14.3 million income tax benefit due to the release of uncertain tax position reserves associated with the 2014 intercompany restructuring, which was a pro forma adjustment in 2014. The second quarter 2020 impact of the reserve release is not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings and therefore affects period-to-period comparability.

The net release of other uncertain tax position reserves, amounting to approximately $22.9 million and $23.3 million in the 39 weeks ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019, respectively, have not been identified as pro forma adjustments as such items tend to be more recurring in nature.

Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Pro Forma Net Income (Earnings) Per Share (In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 39-Weeks Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net income 313,417 227,866 658,776 591,695 Foreign currency gains losses(1) (10,113 16,296 9,802 12,568 Tax effect of foreign currency gains losses(2) 700 (1,890 (929 (1,942 Pro forma discrete tax item(3) (14,308 Pro forma net income 304,004 242,272 653,341 602,321 GAAP net income per share: Basic 1.64 1.20 3.45 3.12 Diluted 1.63 1.19 3.44 3.10 Pro forma net income per share: Basic 1.59 1.27 3.42 3.17 Diluted 1.58 1.27 3.41 3.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 191,234 190,102 191,021 189,853 Diluted 191,998 190,962 191,760 190,790

(1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.

(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the pro forma effective tax rate of 6.9% and 9.5% for the 13-weeks and 39-weeks ended September 26, 2020, respectively, and an effective tax rate of 11.6% and 15.4% for the 13-weeks and 39-weeks ended September 28, 2019, respectively.

(3) The discrete tax item is discussed in the pro forma effective tax rate section above.

Free cash flow

Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operating performance and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's operating results to historical performance. This metric may also be useful to investors, but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow (In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 39-Weeks Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities 274,339 188,952 699,449 464,170 Less: purchases of property and equipment (38,802 (30,974 (137,072 (91,469 Free Cash Flow 235,537 157,978 562,377 372,701

Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2020 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.

The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.05 per share for the 39-weeks ended September 26, 2020.

At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not additional significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2020 or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.

