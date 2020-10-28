DGAP-News: Linde plc
Linde Signs Second Long-Term Agreement to Supply Samsung in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
Guildford, UK, October 28, 2020 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today that it has entered into a long-term agreement with Samsung Electronics to supply ultra-high purity industrial gases for its latest semiconductor facilities in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
Linde is currently the main supplier of industrial gases to Samsung's existing facilities in Pyeongtaek. This second agreement to build, own and operate air separation plants in this latest world-class manufacturing complex cements Linde's position as a strategic partner for Samsung, the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer. Once the project is commissioned, the Pyeongtaek complex will be Linde's single largest gases supply site in the world for an electronics customer.
Samsung's new facility will deploy state-of-the-art technologies to accelerate the company's next-generation chip design and production, in order to meet the rising demand for semiconductors around the world.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.
