Legend Power Systems, Inc.: Legend Channel Partner Purchases Three SmartGATE Platforms

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Legend Power® Systems (TSX-V:LPS) a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced the purchase of three SmartGATE platforms by channel sales partner Haven Consultants International ("Haven"). Haven has now purchased 20 SmartGATE platforms from Legend for its clients in eastern Canada. All three systems purchased by Haven are destined for buildings in the Province of New Brunswick. Of the three systems purchased, one is for a K-12 school, one for a courthouse and one for a college campus repeat customer.

"Our distribution relationship with Legend Power is a key differentiator and an important competitive advantage for my business," said Michael Parry, President of Haven Consultants. "Legend's unique solution creates a new business stream without us incurring any additional operating costs while offering considerable value to our client, making their facilities more resilient while delivering a strong economic return. We have sold many SmartGATE systems as a Legend distributor and look forward to a long future offering SmartGATE solutions to our customers."

Haven has secured a 2-year agreement with the Government of New Brunswick's department of Transportation and Infrastructure as the sole supplier of SmartGATE Solutions. The Government is committed to the maintenance and improvement of government facilities and has earmarked $36 million for sustainability measures such as SmartGATE. The 20 SmartGATE platforms will deliver approximately 635 metric tons of annual reductions in green house gases while saving building owners $210,000 by reducing power consumption by 1,750,000 kWh.

"Haven was one of the first companies to join the Legend partner network, and Michael Parry has been a great champion of power optimization and conservation across eastern Canada," remarked Randy Buchamer, CEO of Legend Power. "Our turn-key training and re-seller support processes were largely designed with Haven in mind. Haven continues to gain traction in the Atlantic Canada region with a variety of customer types ranging from education to municipal facilities. We are very pleased with this long-term distributor relationship and look forward to helping Haven grow substantially in the years to come."

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is an industry-leading, turnkey solution, which identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics including occupant safety and satisfaction and financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including damaged tenant experience.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

