Bioservo signs distribution agreement with G-Hoo in South Korea

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioservo Technologies AB has signed a distribution agreement with G-Hoo Corporation Inc for selling Ironhand in South Korea.



G-HOO has during the last 20 years played a pivotal role in the Korean automotive industry as well as in general industries. They are focusing on improving their customers production processes by developing and implementing robotics systems based on industrial robots. When developing robotic systems, they take care of the entire process from installing, test-driving, and teaching to overhauling industrial robots. With their technical capacity and reliability, they are acknowledged in Korea and overseas. They are constantly striving to develop new techniques through their own technology research center.

"G-Hoo are experienced in providing leading edge solutions for both the automotive and other industries and we are pleased that they now will include Ironhand into their portfolio. South Korea is an interesting market with large companies within our focused industry segments, and this is in line with our efforts to strengthen our presence in Asia.", Says Petter Bäckgren, CEO at Bioservo.

About Bioservo Technologies

Bioservo Technologies AB (publ) is a world leading company in wearable muscle strengthening systems for people in need of extra strength and endurance. All our innovative products and systems are designed to keep people strong, healthy and efficient.

The company has a unique global position within soft exoskeleton technology for the hand, both for industrial applications to improve the health for workers and to improve quality of life for people with reduced muscle strength.

Bioservo Technologies was founded in 2006 in collaboration between researchers at the Royal Institute of Technology and a doctor at Karolinska University Hospital. Bioservo Technologies is a Swedish public limited company with headquarters in Stockholm.

