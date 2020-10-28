The Indian solar manufacturer has announced the release of its DESERV Galactic Ultra line, which includes the world's first mono-facial modules to cross peak output of 500 W, using G1-sized (158.75 mm) cells.From pv magazine India Indian solar manufacturer RenewSys has launched the DESERV Galactic Ultra series of mono-facial modules with 505 W of peak output and 20.17% efficiency. The modules are India's first to pass 500 Wp, and the world's first mono-facial panels to cross that threshold with G1-sized (158.75 mm) cells. The line includes two key variants - HI and HV - which have been engineered ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...