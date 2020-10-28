Sibros to Accelerate Adoption of Advanced Vehicle Connectivity Solutions on AWS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020, announced today its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the adoption of its advanced connectivity offerings for the global automotive industry.



Sibros offers one of the world's first Deep Connectivity Platform for orchestrating total vehicle Over-the-Airwith real time data logging, fleet/service management, diagnostics and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics. The platform also securely manages all in-vehicle software and data between vehicles, networks and the cloud from R&D to end-of-life, to enable the connected vehicle ecosystem of the future. This deep connectivity approach empowers vehicle makers to address hundreds of connected vehicle use cases and remedy software/electronic defects, both remotely and at scale using a single system.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) recognizes companies who are building and deploying customer applications using AWS services. Through this new collaboration, Sibros can now be discovered in the AWS Partner Solutions Finder and will participate in various joint marketing activities and events tailored for automakers.

Sibros has enabled its embedded in-vehicle software offerings with AWS leveraging AWS IoT, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS Machine Learning services, Amazon CloudFront, and other AWS products. The solution has been designed to scale from R&D fleets of 10 vehicles to production fleets of over 10 million vehicles with ready-to-run SaaS applications and a 1-click reference architecture.

"The continued growth of connected vehicles and autonomous development is accelerating demand for new mobility solutions from predictive maintenance for fleets to advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) development," said Bill Foy, Director of Automotive, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We're delighted to be working with Sibros and their automotive solutions. With over 300 million connected vehicles globally sold, hundreds of million lines of code, increasing complexity, and the growing frequency of recalls, our automotive customers are on alert to verify the quality and security of vehicle software to ensure driver safety."

"With this expanded relationship, automotive customers can now rapidly deploy one of the world's most advanced vehicle connectivity solutions that's been optimized to run on their existing cloud infrastructure, tools and investments," said Xiaojian Huang, Vice President of Software for Sibros. "We look forward to bringing the combined automotive industry expertise of both Sibros and AWS to global automakers who are seeking to take their vehicle connectivity, software and data capabilities to the next level," added Huang.

For more information on the Sibros Deep Connectivity Platform, visit www.sibros.tech.

Sibros offers the world's first Deep Connectivity Platform for whole-vehicle OTA software updates, live data collection and AI-powered analytics in a single system. The platform also securely manages all in-vehicle software and data between vehicles, networks and the cloud to enable the connected vehicle ecosystem of today and tomorrow. This transformative software-first approach empowers vehicle OEMs to address hundreds of connected vehicle use cases spanning service/fleet management, predictive maintenance, personalization, data monetization and beyond.

