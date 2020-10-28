Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 27-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 235.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 236.09p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 228.98p INCLUDING current year revenue 229.30p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---