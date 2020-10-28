Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Gives Shareholder Update on Current Operations and Future Announcements

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company")(OTC PINK:BLIS), announces that there are several major matters that have occurred that will be further announced in detail in its core areas of the treasure search and recovery operations, the app game development progress of "Galleon Quest," and the reality television show development of the "Galleon Quest" series.

First though TSR is proud to announce that as of the last filing of its annual 10-K report, that OTCMarkets removed the "shell risk" symbol from its quote of BLIS, in obvious recognition of the activity and assets that the Company has and its operations. This is a major development for shareholders and market perception of the Company in the marketplace.

TSR's treasure operations are currently ongoing, and the Company will have announcements of current treasure search and recovery operations as they are occurring. As well a major announcement of the agreement bringing on a historic and one of the most successful treasure hunter figures will be made who is running the current treasure, shipwreck search and recovery operations. We expect to update on all these matters within the next week.

TSR's Media Group, under direction of the CEO has made significant strides to bring on an enhanced development team to expand and enlarge the app gaming platform for the Galleon Quest game, to be a playable on line multiplayer game, and to expand the media and marketing across the Globe. TSR expects to include announcement of the agreement with a major development team, with access to a large audience for the game in beta testing and media advertising for the game completion and roll out. Such announcement is expected in the short future.

As well, together with our present treasure search and recovery operations, TSR is preparing and negotiating for a reality television series called "Galleon Quest" based upon its treasure operations. In that vane, TSR had negotiated with a partner company as competition on the potential show, as well as bringing on board the renowned treasure hunter as manager of operations mentioned above as a central role for TSR in the show. TSR is already filming all aspects of its operations and has preliminary agreements for contracting through a production company. TSR knows that together with the Galleon Quest game, the reality television show Galleon Quest would be complimentary in the marketing of the game and television alike, as well as bringing eyes to the Company for the shareholders' benefit.

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery

TSR is a three fold treasure related company, with its own recovery vessels and partners, it has made recoveries, and holds hundreds of miles of research areas. TSR has its treasure recovery part of the Company as well as its Media Group for television, gaming and Media matters such as its gaming portion and its television side being developed. All three components will make up the triad of revenue sources and business development.

Our web site will be updated as new matters are announced includes the new Media Group Page at www.treasurewreck.com.

