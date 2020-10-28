Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International, Inc. (OPTI) Launches OPTEC iWand Promotional Billboards Across Los Angeles, California

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced that it has successfully implemented a series of OPTEC iWandä Promotional billboards across Los Angeles, California increasing the Company's exposure for OPTEC's leading UVC-LED Personal Protection product within a suite of UV-C sanitizing products that the Company currently offers including the UVC-Rovers, Touchless Temperature Safe Scanners, and the Hydroxyl Air Purifiers. While the public awareness around the efficiency and benefits of UV-C sterilization has risen over the last few months, demand for OPTEC's entire suite of products has increased from individual to institutional and medical use.

The Promotional billboards represent one aspect of the Company's multi-pronged marketing approach to gain market awareness and overall exposure for the OPTEC iWandä that is soon to be increasingly more available to individuals for retail purchase. The billboards are currently located on high traffic areas particularly surrounding the Beverly Hills access areas.

OPTEC International CEO stated, "I am excited to see the OPTEC iWandä receive the attention it deserves as the demand has been increasing for individual use sanitization products. A growing number of our clients have been waiting for more non-toxic solutions for disinfecting their immediate surroundings, and the OPTEC iWandä is just great for that purpose. We will continue to increase the promotion of our products and help spread the word so more consumers can have access OPTEC's UV-C suite of non-toxic, no-chemicals sanitization products."

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com

