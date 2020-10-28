New report includes Adverity among innovative marketing data and analytics vendors

Adverity, aleading marketing data intelligence platform, is recognized in the 25 September 2020 report titled, "Cool Vendors in Marketing Data and Analytics" by analysts Lizzy Foo Kune and Ethan Budgar at Gartner.

Part of the Cool Vendor series, which is designed to highlight innovative vendors, products and services, the new report acknowledges five "marketing data management, analysis and data delivery providers that exemplify emerging capabilities in marketing analytics."

According to the report, "Acquisitions of marketing dashboard providers have created opportunities for startups to focus on narrower, yet critical, analytics challenges. CMOs can consider these vendors that provide innovative solutions for marketing data management, analysis and data delivery."

Alexander Igelsböck, CEO and Co-Founder of Adverity, comments: "We're delighted to be included in the Cool Vendors in Marketing Data and Analytics report by Gartner. These acknowledgments help to cement our position as a leading marketing data intelligence platform and to move forward with our vision to revolutionize the marketing world with smart data, enabling marketers to understand how they contribute to their businesses' success."

These recognitions conclude a very positive month for Adverity, which also maintained its position as leader in the Momentum Grid Report for ETL Tools in the G2 Fall 2020 Report, with recognition by G2 in the disciplines of marketing analytics, ETL tools, data visualization, and data integration.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Adverity

Adverity is an intelligent marketing analytics platform specializing in enabling data-driven marketing teams to make better decisions and improve performance, faster and easier. By transforming siloed data into actionable insight, Adverity reduces the complexity involved in demonstrating the return on investment of multichannel marketing spend.

Through automating data integration from hundreds of sources, our vendor-agnostic, end-to-end platform delivers a single view of marketing performance across your business. With the help of powerful data visualizations, Adverity reveals tangible business impact of marketing activities and improves performance by uncovering real-time opportunities to fuel growth with augmented analytics. To find out more visit Adverity.com.

