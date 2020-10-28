Sales enablement platform acquires global visual communication solution to help brands improve buyer engagement with interactive content

Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management and advisory services that create interactive, value-based selling experiences, announced today it has acquired Presentify, a global visual communication solution based in the UK. Expanding its global presence and adding customers like Barclaycard, Pitney Bowes and Avalara, the acquisition further enforces Mediafly's commitment to placing content at the center of everything it does, helping customers create an optimal buyer engagement experience that accelerates the path to purchase and drives revenue.

As B2B buyers have grown more sophisticated, selling has become more challenging. These challenges are amplified in the COVID economy where sellers have to work smarter to capture remote buyers' attention and keep it. While sales enablement technology is the proven medium for sellers to deliver their sales stories in a way that resonates with modern buyers, to maximize return on investment, sales organizations need inspiring content. To get the most out of a sales enablement platform, sales and marketing teams must transform ordinary content that is static and boring to extraordinary stories that visually stand-out. From sales presentations to a product marketing one-pager, the content experience must be thought-provoking, interactive and engaging.

"More companies are recognizing the need for digital sales transformation, and the importance of using a modern sales enablement platform. But all too often they don't want to take their antiquated, boring sales content and put it into a sophisticated sales app for fear of garbage in, garbage out," said Carson Conant, CEO and founder of Mediafly. "With Presentify, Mediafly now tears down the barrier of entry for these companies, allowing them to quickly refresh their sales stories with interactive, animated content -- and learn the 'Presentification' techniques to create and maintain sales collateral that is a league above their competition."

Mediafly users can now build selling stories using sophisticated visual communication capabilities all through the Mediafly app, which natively supports the most advanced content formats, animations and modularized assets for elevated sales storytelling. Marketing and sales teams can feel confident through Mediafly's leading AI-powered content usage analytics to know exactly what's working, what isn't, and their content's contribution to revenue. By combining the power of Presentify's visual communications capabilities with its enterprise-grade technology, Mediafly becomes the only such multi-faceted sales enablement platform in the market.

"To truly enable marketing and sales teams, companies must have interactive, visually immersive content that makes their message capture buyer attention among the clutter," said Nathan Jackson, founder and managing director of Presentify, incoming Mediafly EVP Presentify. "After partnering with Mediafly on a range of projects, it became clear to me that adding Presentify to Mediafly's suite of solutions provides both companies an opportunity to have a greater impact on customers around the world, helping them get even more out of their sales enablement technology investment to close deals faster and drive revenue."

"Buyers are bombarded with static, boring presentations. We didn't want our pitch to be that way. While we were already differentiating ourselves by using Mediafly's value-selling calculators, Presentify took our original PowerPoint presentation and created a simpler, more visual message that our sales team is actually excited to use," said Greg Bell, Head of Product Marketing at 6sense. "Not only do we get more out of our Mediafly app, our reps now enter their meetings with the confidence that comes from knowing their presentation stands out from the competition."

This announcement follows the promotion of John Evarts as President and COO and the appointment of Andrew Miehl as Chief Customer Officer as the company experiences continued growth. For more information about Mediafly's Evolved Selling platform: www.mediafly.com.

About Mediafly

Mediafly is a provider of sales enablement solutions and advisory services that create dynamic, interactive, value-based selling experiences. By using Mediafly's technology and advisory services, marketing and sales teams at companies including PepsiCo, Disney, GE Healthcare, Colgate-Palmolive and Charles Schwab, are able to deliver custom, dynamic sales presentations quickly and efficiently, engaging customers with insights that are relevant to them. Mediafly's Evolved Sellingsolutionenables sellers to be more flexible, insightful and interactive in their sales interactions, resulting in increased sales and stronger customer relationships. Mediafly has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for seven years consecutively and Crain's Chicago Best Places to Work for three years consecutively. Visit Mediafly.com or follow @Mediafly for more information.

