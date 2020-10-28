Top honors span Product Data Management (PDM), Construction Drawing Management (CDM) and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Categories

Synergis Software, a global leader in engineering information management and product data management (PDM), today announced that its flagship product, Adept, has earned 21 top placements in G2 Crowd's Fall 2020 Grid Reports.

The reports, which are based on real customer reviews, highlight Adept's leadership in ease of use, ease of setup, fastest implementation, best support and best relationship as some of the key differentiators compared to other products on the market.

Adept earned Leader status in Product Data Management (PDM) and Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and High Performer status in Construction Drawing Management.

"We're committed to helping clients become more efficient, secure and collaborative, and reports like this help us understand what we're doing well and how we can improve," said Scott Lamond, vice president of marketing at Synergis Software. "We're energized and honored that the voice of the customer has us ranked at the top of our field."

Adept also achieved an exceptional 77 on the G2 Net Promoter Scorecard (NPS).

According to G2, "The purpose of NPS is to gauge customer loyalty to a brand, and how likely they are to recommend your product to a peer. An NPS at-or-above 70 is considered "world class." Essentially, this means nearly every customer would advocate for that product."

Here's what some Adept customers had to say:

"Data is the cornerstone of any business today and not securing it is a huge risk. If you want to do it right and do it well, the Adept platform is the gold-standard."

"No other software company anywhere works as closely with their customers. For a system that your business cannot operate without, this is invaluable."

"An immediate 30% gain in user efficiency"

Adept earned top honors in the following rankings:

Product Data Management Best Usability, Easiest Setup, Fastest Implementation, Most Implementable, Ease of Administration, Ease of Doing Business, Quality of Support, Best Relationship, Most Likely to Recommend, Highest Net Promoter Score

Construction Drawing Management Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, Easiest Setup, Best Support, Highest User Adoption, Easiest to do Business With, Product Going in the Right Direction, Most likely to Recommend, Highest Net Promoter Score

Enterprise Content Management Ease of Doing Business With, Best Search Capabilities

About Synergis Software

Synergis Software is the leader in engineering document management and product data management, helping businesses become more efficient, secure and collaborative. The flagship product, Adept, gets everyone on the same page, simplifying the way organizations find, manage, share and integrate enterprise content. Adept streamlines engineering change management, protects intellectual property, and provides data insights to improve decision making. Adept is integrated with AutoCAD, Autodesk Inventor, SolidWorks and MicroStation, and has been battle tested by engineers for over 30 years in customers like Dow Chemical, Con Edison, General Mills, Bayer, and Nucor Steel.

G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 790,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace by leveraging peer reviews, satisfaction scores, and synthesized social data.

